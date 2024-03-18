Offering an impressive range of all-day brunches and desserts, the new store boasts Instagram worthy interiors, a relaxed atmosphere and seating for 60, making it the ideal spot for catch ups with friends or an enjoyable meal out with family.

Haute Dolci is a luxury dessert brand that offers a unique and unforgettable dining experience. Our menu features a range of indulgent desserts and delicious brunch options, from handcrafted gelato, waffles, and French toast, to poached eggs and avocado, pancakes, and toasties - all made with the finest ingredients.

Their signature dishes include our ‘Spicy Hash’ layered fried egg and brioche dish, and our ‘An Offer She Can’t Refuse’ waffles, which are as delicious as they are beautiful.

Highlights from the brunch menu include the rich and flavourful Shakshuka (fried eggs nestled in a tomato sauce, topped with feta cheese and coriander and served with sourdough or tortilla), the succulent dynamite chicken (fried chicken smothered in Haute Dolci’s signature dynamite sauce and finished with amaranth and watercress) and the classic English breakfast royale (a hearty plate of chicken sausages, eggs, crispy hash browns, juicy tomatoes, spicy beans, sauteed mushrooms, beef rashers and bread).

Diners looking to satisfy their sweet tooth will be able to indulge in the heavenly San Sebastian Cheesecake (a Basque cheesecake baked to perfection with caramelised top), the indulgent $'more dough (chocolate cookie dough, toasted marshmallows and Belgian milk chocolate served with a scoop of vanilla gelato) and the must-try best of both (a croffle half dipped in Belgian milk chocolate and half in white chocolate, topped with chocolate curls and paired with two scoops of chocolate and vanilla gelato).

To compliment the dishes, a range of tasty and elegant non-alcoholic drinks will also be available, including exotic escape (lime, pineapple juice, mango puree & lemonade), salted caramel frappe (salted caramel, coffee, ice and whipped cream) and s’more please (a milkshake made with digestive biscuits, chocolate and marshmallows).

The Managers of Haute Dolci Perth said: “Haute Dolci are thrilled to be bringing its delicious luxe desserts and brunch offering to Perth. The site is now fully open to the public, and we are very excited to have recently celebrated the Grand Launch."

Follow @hautedolci to keep up to date.

Haute Dolci Perth will open between 10am and 8pm Monday to Friday and from 10am to 9pm on the weekend. Tables can be booked at the Haute Dolci website by selecting your chosen location and heading through to the booking page.





Hautedolci.co.uk

Instagram

Facebook