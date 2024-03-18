Taking to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Pete Wishart said he would not be using “this ‘Tory free’ rhetoric as part of my campaign.

However, he was accused of hypocrisy as he had used the phrase just over a week ago on his own social media.

Meanwhile, the SNP’s claim that it was a “straight fight” between the SNP and the Tories was described as a “little confusing” by Liz Lloyd, Nicola Sturgeon’s former chief of staff.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Jamie Hepburn was asked if the message was unravelling.

He said: “I don't think so. I think it is a very clear and straightforward message. We know people are fed up with the Conservatives in government and no wonder.

“Just recently, of course, the UK economy's gone into recession. We've seen that Joseph Rowntree Foundation talking about increased levels of destitution in the UK.

“We've just been talking about the ludicrous, ridiculous Rwanda bill that the UK Government are taking forward.

“Of course, we've had a Tory Brexit that we didn't vote for here in Scotland, it's time for them to go.

“And I think it's a very clear and straightforward message.

“We know that in most seats, the battle is a direct one between the SNP and the Tories.

“People want the Tories to go, we have the chance to get rid of Tory MPs in Scotland to make Scotland Tory free. And the way to do that is by voting SNP.”

He added: “I think if we look at the opinion polls people are already coming to the conclusion that the Tories’ time is up and if people want to get rid of the Tories, as seems to be the case from the opinion polls and that’s certainly that’s the sense I get on the doorsteps, then it is a very straightforward proposition.”

On Sunday, the Tory MP for Banff and Buchan said the First Minister’s desire to kick his out of Scotland was problematic.

He tweeted: “I do what I can to support ALL constituents who come to me for help, regardless of how they vote. That is my job as THEIR MP. Can any SNP MP really be trusted to do that if standing on a policy to ‘make Scotland Tory Free?’

“With respect, I seek to beat SNP opponents in elections. I criticise the performance of the SNP Scot Govt. I call out SNP politicians in Parliament and in media - in spirit of debate in a democracy. But I never call for Scotland to be ‘nationalist free’ or ‘SNP free’.”