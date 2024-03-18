"But, these breathtaking spots are worth bumping to the top of your travel bucket list: whether you're looking to relax on a stunning secret beach, hike through a World Heritage site or explore an international city, these are the most truly beautiful destinations to work into your travel itinerary."

The region in Scotland named among the 50 most beautiful places in the world

The Cairngorms National Park was said to be popular with artists and royalty. (Image: Getty)

The Cairngorms National Park in Scotland was named one of the most beautiful places in the world in a new list released by Bazaar magazine.

Discussing the popular conservation zone and wider Highlands region, the title said: "The Scottish Highlands, located along the northernmost reaches of the British Isles have long attracted artists, adventurous types, royalty and more for their solitude, rugged vistas, and historic castles."

The Scottish national park was the only location in the whole of Britain named on the list with places like Venice in Italy and Machu Picchu in Peru being featured.

The Cairngorms National Park was created in 2003 and covers some 4528 square kilometres.

When it was established, it was only one of two conservation zones created by the Scottish Parliament.

The region has only grown in popularity with almost 2 million people visiting in 2018. As such, tourism makes up around 80% of the local economy.