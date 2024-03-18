A region popular with artists, adventurers and royalty has been named one of the most beautiful places in the world to visit in a new list released by Bazaar magazine.
Introducing the list, the publication said: "There are so many awe-inspiring destinations dotted around our world, we couldn't possibly include them all in just one list.
"But, these breathtaking spots are worth bumping to the top of your travel bucket list: whether you're looking to relax on a stunning secret beach, hike through a World Heritage site or explore an international city, these are the most truly beautiful destinations to work into your travel itinerary."
The region in Scotland named among the 50 most beautiful places in the world
The Cairngorms National Park in Scotland was named one of the most beautiful places in the world in a new list released by Bazaar magazine.
Discussing the popular conservation zone and wider Highlands region, the title said: "The Scottish Highlands, located along the northernmost reaches of the British Isles have long attracted artists, adventurous types, royalty and more for their solitude, rugged vistas, and historic castles."
The Scottish national park was the only location in the whole of Britain named on the list with places like Venice in Italy and Machu Picchu in Peru being featured.
Spring may be round the corner but there is still time to enjoy the last of the winter season. Find out what’s coming up in the National Park or start planning your trip for next winter:https://t.co/ruDEhP0hsg— Cairngorms National Park (@cairngormsnews) March 2, 2024
📸Mark Hamblin pic.twitter.com/42iKgTuV98
The Cairngorms National Park was created in 2003 and covers some 4528 square kilometres.
When it was established, it was only one of two conservation zones created by the Scottish Parliament.
The region has only grown in popularity with almost 2 million people visiting in 2018. As such, tourism makes up around 80% of the local economy.
