Named after the family team’s late mother, the café has over the years become known for working alongside the Newharthill-based charity You Are My Sunshine to create a safe space for discussions surrounding mental health.

A statement shared on social media on Sunday, March 17 read: “Like all small businesses, these past few years have been tough; price hikes, energy rises and for us personally, multiple floodings.



“With the downs come the ups and we’ve also had a great time serving you all some of the best brioche buns in the city.



“That being said, we’ve had to take the hard decision to close.

“We’d like to thank all the amazing staff we’ve had and everyone who has ever visited us for the love and support they’ve shown.



“We hope you will join us for our last two days as Patricia’s serves up her last brioche bun.”

Over 800 people have since interacted with the post online, with fellow Glasgow-based hospitality businesses sharing messages of support.

Toro Coffee on Pollokshaws Road said: “Sad times indeed.

“You’ll be very much missed.

“Luck to all.”

Long standing Victoria Road neighbours Fulton’s Café added: “Sad to hear this.

“We know how tough trading is at the moment.

“You were a great addition to Victoria Road, wishing you all the best going forward.”

Acknowledging Patricia’s positive impact on the local community Instagram user commented: “Thank you so much for giving people a place to talk about their mental health during Covid.

“Will always be thankful for that, sad to see a great part of the Southside closing down.”

Patricia’s will close from today, Monday, March 18 at 4pm.

For more information, visit the cafe's social media profile here.