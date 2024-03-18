Near a display about British humour through the ages, a sign states: “Over the years, the evil character in this seaside puppet show has shifted from the Devil to unpopular public figures including Adolf Hitler, Margaret Thatcher and Osama bin Laden, to offer contemporary villains.”

The wording caused an angry backlash and sparked calls for it to be stripped of funding.

We want to know — Should Margaret Thatcher be mentioned on this lest? Vote now in our online poll:

MPs have reacted with anger to the signage in the museum. Sir Connor Burns, Conservative MP for Bournemouth, said: “Whoever wrote that caption should be called out publicly for being a moron, or perhaps more usefully sent to read a Ladybird book of modern world history.

Thatcher was mentioned in the same breath as Hitler and Osama bin Laden. Picture: Alamy

“It is sadly symptomatic of the woke, luvvie-dom nonsense that persists in our public institutions.

“They should be given a serious rap across the knuckles and a clarion instruction to grow up.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: “Given the fact that MPs are now regularly receiving death threats, myself included, from extremists and others, this V&A exhibition is ill-thought and mendacious,' he said.

“They must live in a bubble, away from the real world, to think that it is rational to propose that a politician of the stature of Margaret Thatcher would equate to any of those mass murderers and vile human beings.

“This sort of idiocy begs the question about funding. It would be a good idea if those who thought of this did a hard day's work in among the rest of us, rather than sitting on their lofty perch producing stupid ideas.”

The V&A has not yet commented.