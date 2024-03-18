Edinburgh Council has replaced the controversial plaque at the base of the Melville Monument, nearly seven months after it was removed by the ancestors of Henry Dundas.
The brass panel at the base of the statue in St Andrew Square has long proved contentious. It accuses the 1st Viscount Melville of being “instrumental in deferring the abolition of the Atlantic slave trade.”
It goes on to say that as a “result of this delay, more than half a million enslaved Africans crossed the Atlantic.”
It was crafted by a committee comprising of city councillors, Scotland's first black professor, Sir Geoff Palmer, and another academic. However, the panel did not include any historians.
That led to Professor Sir Tom Devine, the former Sir William Fraser Chair of Scottish History at Edinburgh University, comparing the task force to a "kangaroo court."
READ MORE: Questions for council over slavery plaque on Dundas statue
It was taken away in the night by the Melville Monument Committee last September.
The group, which includes descendants of the politician, insisted they had acted lawfully, but the council said they had “stolen” the plate.
Cammy Day, the leader of the council said he was “glad that a replacement plaque has been installed this morning.”
He added: “Since the original plaque was stolen last September, I’ve been clear that we will not allow the actions of a minority to derail the important ongoing work to address the legacies of slavery and colonialism in our city.
“Following the refusal of the Melville Monument Committee to return the original plaque, we filed an official report with Police Scotland in October. This investigation is ongoing, and our legal team will continue to monitor the situation closely.
“We’ll also be seeking to recover the costs of this replacement plaque from the Melville Monument Committee.”
READ MORE: Controversial plaque on Edinburgh Dundas statue removed
Irene Mosota, the Chair of the Edinburgh Slavery and Colonialism Legacy Review Implementation Group said the reattachment was a “really significant milestone for our city.”
She added: “It’s only through properly acknowledging and exploring our collective past that we can address the challenges of the present and putting ourselves in a strong position to shape a positive future.”
The Melville Monument Committee has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here