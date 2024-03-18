The businessman who took court action to stop Glasgow’s LEZ has ended his legal battle by dropping an appeal.
It means the LEZ can continue with no outstanding legal proceedings against it.
Patons Accident Repair Centre in Glasgow went to court in a bid to halt the LEZ, arguing that improvements in air quality had already been achieved before the LEZ was put in place.
The Court of Session ruled in favour of the council and Scottish Ministers, stating it had the right to implement the scheme.
READ MORE: New law will outlaw praying outside Scots abortion clinics
The Judge, Lady Poole said the council acted in line with information which had been provided to them by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.
She also decided that the LEZ was in line with legal requirements to improve air quality and public health.
READ MORE: Probe launched into Scottish Government's handling of rare bird habitats
The business, which was spearheading the LEZ Fightback Campaign, decided to lodge an appeal.
However, it has been revealed that the appeal has been abandoned and the case dismissed.
William Paton of Patons Accident Repair, which is based in Townhead inside the LEZ, confirmed to the Glasgow Times he is dropping the appeal.
He said he is "sickened" and still sticks to his argument that there is no need for the scheme.
He said: “The council has all the data. They know they have already achieved compliance with air quality standards but still they wanted to push ahead with the LEZ.”
Jack Irvine, of the LEZ Fightback Campaign, said: “I believe we ran a fine campaign and captured the imagination of the public.
“Unfortunately, we were up against the financial power of Glasgow Council and the Scottish Government who are hellbent on closing cities off to motorists.
“Why they cannot see that policies such as LEZ and the forthcoming congestion charges and late night parking fees are killing the night-time economy defeats me.”
Phase 2 of the LEZ started the enforcement phase last June.
Since then, thousands of fines have been issued every month.
Between June 2023 and the end of January this year 31,194 fines have been given to drivers for breaching the LEZ.
A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council, said: "Glasgow's Low Emission Zone is a critical public health measure, specifically designed to tackle harmful levels of air pollution that have blighted the city centre for decades.
“We welcome the dismissal of this appeal which means our LEZ scheme can continue to support essential air quality improvements in the city centre, creating a cleaner, safer and more pleasant environment for everyone who lives, works or spends time there.”
"As part of the usual process to recover the costs incurred as a result of being forced to defend this action, we’ve asked the court to rule on granting our expenses.”
The LEZ means vehicles that do not meet specific emissions standards, Euro 6 for diesel and Euro 4 for petrol, are not allowed to enter the city centre zone.
The council guidance states: “For practical purposes, it is generally the case that diesel engine vehicles registered after September 2015, and petrol vehicles registered from 2006 onwards will meet the required LEZ standards.
“Buses and HGVs from 2013 onwards also generally meet the Euro 6 standard.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel