Patons Accident Repair Centre in Glasgow went to court in a bid to halt the LEZ, arguing that improvements in air quality had already been achieved before the LEZ was put in place.

The Court of Session ruled in favour of the council and Scottish Ministers, stating it had the right to implement the scheme.

READ MORE: New law will outlaw praying outside Scots abortion clinics

The Judge, Lady Poole said the council acted in line with information which had been provided to them by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

She also decided that the LEZ was in line with legal requirements to improve air quality and public health.

READ MORE: Probe launched into Scottish Government's handling of rare bird habitats

The business, which was spearheading the LEZ Fightback Campaign, decided to lodge an appeal.

However, it has been revealed that the appeal has been abandoned and the case dismissed.

William Paton of Patons Accident Repair, which is based in Townhead inside the LEZ, confirmed to the Glasgow Times he is dropping the appeal.

He said he is "sickened" and still sticks to his argument that there is no need for the scheme.

He said: “The council has all the data. They know they have already achieved compliance with air quality standards but still they wanted to push ahead with the LEZ.”

Jack Irvine, of the LEZ Fightback Campaign, said: “I believe we ran a fine campaign and captured the imagination of the public.

“Unfortunately, we were up against the financial power of Glasgow Council and the Scottish Government who are hellbent on closing cities off to motorists.

“Why they cannot see that policies such as LEZ and the forthcoming congestion charges and late night parking fees are killing the night-time economy defeats me.”

Phase 2 of the LEZ started the enforcement phase last June.

Since then, thousands of fines have been issued every month.

Between June 2023 and the end of January this year 31,194 fines have been given to drivers for breaching the LEZ.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council, said: "Glasgow's Low Emission Zone is a critical public health measure, specifically designed to tackle harmful levels of air pollution that have blighted the city centre for decades.

“We welcome the dismissal of this appeal which means our LEZ scheme can continue to support essential air quality improvements in the city centre, creating a cleaner, safer and more pleasant environment for everyone who lives, works or spends time there.”

"As part of the usual process to recover the costs incurred as a result of being forced to defend this action, we’ve asked the court to rule on granting our expenses.”

The LEZ means vehicles that do not meet specific emissions standards, Euro 6 for diesel and Euro 4 for petrol, are not allowed to enter the city centre zone.

The council guidance states: “For practical purposes, it is generally the case that diesel engine vehicles registered after September 2015, and petrol vehicles registered from 2006 onwards will meet the required LEZ standards.

“Buses and HGVs from 2013 onwards also generally meet the Euro 6 standard.”