The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has called for an end to ‘collective punishment’ of the population of Gaza as t prepares to make a life-saving donation to the war-torn region.
FBU members have refitted a surplus fire engine and gather equipment they no longer use to give to Palestinian emergency crews.
The donation is the latest in a series made by Scottish union members, which has seen surplus equipment shared with colleagues in the Middle East.
The ongoing programme has been delivered through exchange visits, training and the provision of breathing apparatus, firefighting kit and equipment.
The latest initiative will see a surplus fire appliance donated by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service fitted out with modern firefighting equipment delivered to Palestine later this year.
This will be the third fire appliance donated since 2011. Jim Malone, a former firefighter and FBU official who coordinates the union's work on Palestine said: 'The situation in Gaza is appalling.
“The people are being subjected to unimaginable horrors on a daily basis. There is an urgent need for supplies to alleviate the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded.
“Our comrades in the Palestinian Fire and Rescue Service battle every hour to save lives as the Israeli Government continues its collective punishment of the civilian population. Whilst carrying out their duties they have come under sustained attacks from Israeli forces
He added: “We hope that the delivery of this fire appliance later this year will help protect the lives of innocent men, women and children but our greatest hope is for a permanent peace and justice for the people of Palestine.”
