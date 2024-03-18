A new Italian restaurant and deli has opened today within one of Scotland’s leading luxury hotels.
La Vista at Cameron House promises diners “a culinary journey through the lakes and coastal towns of Italy” from breakfast to aperitivo hour and dinner.
Diners can expect a menu “packed with authentic regional dishes” courtesy of Italian chef Pasquale Calvanese and Pizzaiolo Ivano Erme who focus on traditional recipes executed with modern flair.
Standout plates are said to include ‘Nduja steamed mussels in a Calabrian sauce with homemade focaccia, carpaccio of beef with mushrooms, and burrata with smoked aubergine to start.
Next up are mains of swordfish with artichoke tapenade or chicken Milanese with Spaghetti Napolitana and pizzas that are cooked to order in a wood-fired Valoriani oven
Completing the menu is a selection of handmade pasta with the likes of carbonara and beef cheek and short rib barolo ragu available alongside a special of the day.
The restaurant’s ‘aperitivo hour’ introduces a dedicated negroni menu, offering eight variations of the classic cocktail, from the original to coffee, ginger and banana twists alongside Venetian style spritz and signature serves.
On the wine list, you'll find an Italian selection sourced from Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily available by the bottle and glass.
Elsewhere, The Mercato deli is hailed as a food lover’s paradise, with a range of products and bespoke hampers sourced from Italian artisan suppliers.
This will provide visitors with the opportunity to stock up on store cupboard essentials such as pesto, pasta, porcini and passata as well as olive oils, balsamic vinegars, biscuits and chocolates.
Fresh produce from the deli counter includes an array of Italian cheeses and cured meats.
Aptly named ‘the view’, the restaurant makes the most of its setting with plenty of natural light and views across Loch Lomond.
For parties and celebrations, the newly revamped space offers a private dining room which caters for up to 24.
La Vista at Cameron House is open seven days a week from 8am to 12am.
