Martin Gilbert may not quite have the media profile he once did as the swashbuckling chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management and, later, joint leader of Edinburgh-based Standard Life Aberdeen.
But he remains a figure of substance on the UK fund management scene, where in recent years he has been steadily growing his latest venture.
AssetCo has been the vehicle through which he has built up his current business through the acquisition of a series of established investment firms. These have included eye-catching deals for Saracen Fund Managers, Revera Asset Management and SVM Asset Management in Scotland, and the near-£100 million takeover of River & Mercantile. AssetCo also holds a 30% stake in Parmenion, a platform for independent financial advisers.
READ MORE: Developer plans to 'galvanise' Charing Cross in Glasgow
Saracen, Revera, SVM, and River & Mercantile have since December been brought by AssetCo under the River Global brand, sitting alongside Parmenion as the two underlying businesses.
But not every call made by AssetCo has worked out. Reporting its latest annual results today, the company highlighted costly write-downs on loss-making businesses as losses widened to £26.7 million in the year to September 30, from £8.5m the year before.
The company told the City that it sold its 70% equity interest in Rize, a thematic ETF (exchange-traded fund) specialist to ARK Invest LLP, in September, which was followed by a deal to principle to sell its interest in River & Mercantile Infrastructure LLP. “Each was a negative contributor to the group during the financial year ending 30 September 2023 and it was determined to be in shareholders’ interests to exit the businesses, thereby relieving the group of ongoing cash drag going forward,” AssetCo said.
READ MORE: Historic Scottish jeweller opens watch centre in Glasgow
AssetCo added that an “environment of risk aversion, limited new business opportunities, and challenging cost pressures has persisted for several years” which more recently has been compounded by higher interest rates, and “none of these factors look set to soften imminently or quickly”.
It was against this backdrop that AssetCo and the wider UK equities market suffered outflows last year, though Mr Gilbert” noted optimistically that “there are tentative signs that overall market activity may finally be picking up”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here