Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks has added new UK and Ireland show dates to her 2024 summer tour, with a stop planned for Scotland.
It has today been announced that the 75-year-old singer songwriter is set to perform at the OVO Hydro on Saturday, July 6.
Announcing the event online, the OVO Hydro said: "Announced: The ICON that is Stevie Nicks is coming to the OVO Hydro this summer on July, 6."
ANNOUNCED 📣— OVO Hydro (@OVOHydro) March 18, 2024
The ICON that is Stevie Nicks is coming to the OVO Hydro this summer on 6 July 🤩 🤩 🤩#OVOLive presale 12pm, Wed 20 March
Tickets on sale 12pm, Fri 22 March ➡️ https://t.co/nbqZBPrwkq pic.twitter.com/4zGKtJ8uAa
This will be the first time that the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman has performed in Scotland since 2015, when she headlined the same venue with the band.
Support acts have yet to be announced.
Tickets for Stevie Nicks Live in Concert will go on sale from 12pm on Friday, March 22 with presale available from Wednesday, March 20.
They will reportedly be priced between £86.85 and £234.40.
Nicks will also play the 3Arena in Dublin on July 3 and the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on July 9.
