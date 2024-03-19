Forth Ports has revealed it has submitted a planning application for a 337-home development and commercial space on land it owns at Leith in Edinburgh.
The ports operator said it had filed an application for planning permission in principle to The City of Edinburgh Council for Harbour 31, a new housing, commercial and retail development on a 4.7-acre waterfront site at Leith.
It highlighted the site’s proximity to the new FirstStage film studio.
Forth Ports said the proposed redevelopment of the site would provide 337 new homes including studios, and one, two and three bedroom apartments - which it asserted would be “in line with the CEC’s (City of Edinburgh Council’s) approved affordable housing policy” – as well as around 244 square metres of commercial space.
It added: “The site sits on a dockside location and fits well with the council’s local development plan for a housing-led, mixed-use development.”
Forth Ports has also applied for listed building consent for “works associated with alterations to Edinburgh Dock for the provision of surface drainage for the proposed development”.
The apartments would be formed over a four-plot development with heights ranging from five to eight storeys, Forth Ports declared, “with a focus on communal green spaces for the residents to enjoy and integrated sustainable travel options”.
The proposals have been drawn up by Comprehensive Design Architects, a practice based in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Forth Ports observed that Harbour 31 is situated to the south of Edinburgh Dock, within the Port of Leith, and is “currently used for industrial port activities”.
It noted the site is “located close to existing and other proposed residential developments and the extended Edinburgh tram network”.
Forth Ports said: “The redevelopment of this area of Leith represents an exciting opportunity to create a new neighbourhood while providing high-quality architecture, landscaping and public space which will enhance the city’s connection to the waterfront.”
It added: “As well as benefiting from the recently opened tram extension, with a tram stop designed for the Port of Leith, the proposed development will include a new transport corridor to encourage sustainable modes of transport including a bus route, cycle lane and walking route linking Bath Road to Ocean Way.”
Forth Ports noted the apartments would all have access to bicycle storage.
It said: Given the location of the site and the excellent public transport provision and local amenities in the vicinity, car parking provision will be around 20% and include accessible parking spaces and be EV (electric vehicle) ready.”
Pamela Smyth, chief legal and property officer at Forth Ports, said: “At Harbour 31 we want to create a vibrant new quarter for people to live and work in, as new green jobs come to Leith. The port is transitioning into Scotland’s largest renewables hub and, coupled with the benefits which will be unlocked as part of the Forth Green Freeport, Leith will be completely regenerated.
“With the option to walk or cycle to work or get the tram into the city centre, this new neighbourhood will be a key part of the continued regeneration of Leith.”
