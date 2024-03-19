“Many local business owners” placed offers for Glenpark Hotel, Christie & Co revealed.

The property agent said of Glenpark Hotel: “Located a short walk from the station, beach and local racecourse, the property features 21 bedrooms, bar, restaurant, and outside seating area. In addition, the Ayr Brewing Company brewery is annexed to the building and trades separately to the hotel.”

Christie & Co added: “The hotel has been purchased by Lucy and Felix Ingham, experienced hoteliers…The hotel will be converted for use as their family home.”

Simon Watson, a Scottish hospitality business agent at Christie & Co, said: “It was a delight to acquire new owners for the Glenpark Hotel. We had significant interest in the property, with many local business owners placing offers.

"I would like to thank David Mitchell of AC White and Colin McKenzie of Kerr Stirling for their hard work on both ends to get the deal completed ahead of schedule. I wish my client all the very best for the future, and equally to the new owners.”