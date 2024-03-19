All remaining 20 staff were made redundant as the board of the Glasgow-registered company placed it into insolvency and William Duncan has been appointed as liquidator.

The charity offered a wide range of programmes including outdoors recreation, sports and access to training and further education.

In a statement, it said: “It is with a very heavy heart, and significant frustration, that the board of directors confirm the permanent closure of Right Track Scotland Limited.

“Since our launch in 1983, Right Track has supported young people with the most challenging of difficulties to overcome in order that they can participate positively in employment, training or further education.

"Operating in Central Scotland’s most socially and economically deprived areas our ambition has always been to try to broaden horizons, raise aspiration and arm the young people we support with some tools to help them break what might otherwise be a perpetual cycle of disadvantage, depravation and hopelessness.”

It continued: “We are proud of each and every participant who has come to us and seized their opportunity to make a difference in their life as well as to contribute positively to society.

“Our gratitude goes to all of the staff, supporters, donors, volunteers, employers large and small, and our landlords who have stood behind our ambition, our ethos and our work for four decades.

“Too many to name, but each and every one should be celebrated for the incredible contribution they have made.

“Our anxiety, frustration, and our warning on what lies ahead must be directed to those who represent our society through local, national and UK government: the need we have fulfilled over the last 40 years is not going away – if anything it will worsen.”

The board added: “We have worked with over 27,000 young people aged 14-18 years, all of whom had ‘additional support needs’.

“Funding disruption has meant the shrinking of services and geographical coverage in recent years (previously Edinburgh and Glasgow, most recently Glasgow only).

“Our staffing has had to cut in recent years as we sought to manage uncertainty of contract award and payment. At time off our closure 20 staff have been made redundant.”

In its 2023 accounts, its income was down by £284,800 to £538, 270 against the previous year.