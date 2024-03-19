The MSP behind new legislation which aims to outlaw protests outside abortion clinics has said she is “determined” to put a halt to such demonstrations “for good”.
Green MSP Gillian Mackay claimed demonstrations by pro-choice campaigners have “no place in a modern, democratic or feminist Scotland”.
Her comments come ahead of giving evidence to MSPs on Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee about the Member’s Bill she has brought forward.
The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill would, if passed, prevent anti-abortion demonstrators from holding protests within 200 metres of hospitals and clinics where terminations are carried out.
The legislation has already been backed by the Scottish Government, with the Bill also having cross-party support at Holyrood.
Speaking ahead of giving evidence to the committee, Ms Mackay said: “I am proud that we are on the verge of delivering buffer zones.”
While she said it had been a “long journey” to bring forward the Bill, she said she was grateful to those who had supported her.
Ms Mackay said: “Since I began this process there has been so much scaremongering about this Bill from organisations who should know better, and I am looking forward to being able to tackle some of the misinformation.
“This Bill is about safety, respect and dignity for women. It is about recognising the right to choose and the right to access healthcare without harassment.
“There are some, often men, who think the protests are fine and who seek to divide people.
“The fact that I have been supported by MSPs from all parties underlines just how determined and strong the momentum for change is.”
She continued: “It is shocking that this legislation is even necessary. Abortion rights are healthcare, they are vitally important and were hard-fought for and won.
“People shouldn’t have to face down protests and banners in order to access services they are entitled to.
“These protests have no place in a modern, democratic or feminist Scotland. By introducing buffer zones we can take a key step closer to being the country that I know we can be.”
Women’s health minister Jenni Minto will also give evidence about the Bill on Tuesday.
