Working closely with commercial director Neil Cunningham, associate directors Alison Anderson, Alan Laird and Vincent Reilly, and senior negotiator Grace Sloan, Ms Blair will oversee strategic and financial performance across the Southside network where sales are consistently averaging above home report values.

“Rettie has an ambitious growth strategy in the Southside over the next three years, where we are aiming to significantly increase our market presence and become the number one brand and selling agent," Mr Cunningham said.

“Kay has a longstanding track record of providing excellent customer service and guidance to clients and buyers through every part of their journey, it’s an excellent fit for Rettie and our offering in the Southside of Glasgow, and we couldn’t be happier to have Kay on board.”

Ms Blair said: “Rettie continues to build a reputation for first-class professionalism, underpinned by a customer-centric approach which has made a real and positive impact in the local real estate market, an area I’ve lived in all my life. It’s a great time for me to be joining the firm and the impressive team based here, and across Glasgow and Scotland.”

While Rettie is seeing sales in the Southside at an average of 6.5% above the home report value, high-quality properties in the family home and apartment categories in areas such as Giffnock, Pollokshields, Newton Mearns, Shawlands, Cathcart, Strathbungo, and Queens Park are regularly selling for around 25% above home report value.

“We are seeing stability in the local market, with confident buyers ready to move on," Ms Blair added, "and quality properties are achieving well beyond expectations as people look to be part of a vibrant local community, and access high quality schooling and local amenities.”