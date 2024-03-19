It follows the recent opening of a Tinderbox coffee shop at the centre, which backs on to the River Clyde near Renfrew, in December. The latest additions join a food and beverage roster at Braehead which includes Five Guys, Nandos, YO! Sushi, Costa, Pizza Hut and Prezzo.

Retail tenants at the centre include Marks & Spencer, Apple, Primark, TK Maxx, and Next.

Braehead is owned by property company SGS and managed by Global Mutual.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, said: “We are constantly looking at ways to keep our F&B offer fresh and exciting for our guests – so we are delighted to welcome Chopstix and Tinderbox to the centre.

“Tinderbox is a hugely popular outfit and a great addition – a local business, selling local goods. Chopstix, meanwhile, brings something new, increasing variety in terms of quick dining options. We know shoppers are excited to see both open their doors.

“More than ever, retail is about the experience. Guests visit us not just to shop - but for a day out. A compelling F&B offer is therefore a real footfall driver.”