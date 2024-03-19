The sentencing of a woman convicted of harming a child with laxatives, which affected his development, has been deferred so a psychiatric report about her can be prepared.
Tracy Menhinick, 52, was found guilty of “wilfully” ill-treating the child in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or injury to health on various occasions over the course of three years from 2014.
She administered a non-prescribed medication, namely the laxative lactulose, which caused his development and mobility to be affected and led to him being admitted to hospital.
Menhinick, of Aberdeen, then consented to treatments, procedures and operations on him which she knew were unnecessary “all to his permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and to the danger of his life”.
READ MORE: Glasgow Sheriff Lindsay Wood dies after short illness
She was convicted in February following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen and appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.
The court heard that Menhinick has a mental health disorder and judge Lady Drummond said she needs more information before she can pass sentence.
Frances Connor, representing Menhinick, said the 52-year-old has a “package of mental health problems”.
Ms Connor said that none of the medical reports currently available to the court provide the information needed to inform the judge when sentencing Menhinick, who appeared in court in a wheelchair.
She said: “None of these reports get to where we need to be now. It would be difficult to see how Ms Menhinick’s diagnoses could not have impacted on her behaviour given the nature of the offence.”
The ill treatment happened on various occasions when the boy was aged between three and six at an address in Aberdeen, at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and elsewhere.
Lady Drummond ordered a psychiatric report.
READ MORE: Businessman who took court action to stop Glasgow LEZ ends court bid
She said: “There is no doubt from reading these reports that Ms Menhinick has a very complex psychiatric history. I need to understand that fully.”
Lady Drummond added: “The question which is significant at the moment is how it may or may not have impacted on her culpability.”
The judge ordered a report into the question of what impact Menhinick’s mental disorder may have had on her offending and what impact it may have had on her culpability, and deferred sentence until April 9.
The child cannot be named for legal reasons.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here