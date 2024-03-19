The Transport Scotland consultation includes updates on the work to design a debris flow shelter to help protect the road and road users from future landslides and plans for the car park and viewpoint.

The events will also provide updates on the work to deliver a medium-term solution along the Old Military Road until the long-term solution is in place.

The Scottish Government aims to publish draft orders for the work by the end of the year.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said: “The Scottish Government is steadfast in its commitment to delivering a long-term solution to the landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

“The announcement last June of the preferred route option for the long-term solution was a significant confirmation of our commitment to improve the route. The design work for this is being progressed at pace with a view to publishing draft orders by the end of this year.

“At the same time, we are progressing our plans to increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route along the Old Military Road. The first phase of the work to realign the southern end of this route, reducing the risk of flooding, is well under way and expected to be complete this spring.”

She also said: “A virtual exhibition is also now live for those unable to attend the public events.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in this work to attend one of the events or view our plans online and give us their views.

"All of this underlines the Scottish Government’s commitment to keep people informed of the work underway and also to work with key stakeholders and local communities to ensure that Argyll and Bute remains open for business.”

Events were held in Campbeltown on Monday, Lochgilphead Baptist Church, Union Street, Lochgilphead, today until 7pm, Lochgoilhead Village Hall, 8 Hall Road, Lochgoilhead, from 10am to 7pm on Wednesday and Three Villages Hall in Arrochar between 10am and 4pm on Thursday.

Consultation responses should be submitted by May 10.

Shopping centre opens Chopstix outlet

Braehead has announced a further addition to its growing food and beverage offer.

A Chopstix noodle bar opened at the Glasgow shopping and leisure destination yesterday, offering quick-service, Pan-Asian food from an outlet on the upper food mall. It follows the recent opening of a Tinderbox coffee shop at the centre, which backs on to the River Clyde near Renfrew, in December. The latest additions join a food and beverage roster at Braehead which includes Five Guys, Nandos, YO! Sushi, Costa, Pizza Hut and Prezzo.

Agency poaches rival director

Rettie has hired a director from a rival estate agency as it seeks further growth in the booming property market in Glasgow's Southside.

Kay Blair joins Rettie from Clyde Property where she worked for more than 16 years, most recently as area director. As director of sales in the Southside, she will operate out of Rettie’s Shawlands and Newton Mearns offices, two of the agency's five offices in Glasgow.