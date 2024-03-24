The theme for ‘10 years in the baking’ incorporates spoon theory - a way of explaining how people live with chronic illnesses like arthritis, with the deliciously sweet imagery of baking. Over 70 spoons were created at Versus Arthritis Scotland’s art camp in November 2023, and this year young people in Northern Ireland, England and Wales were invited to join the project and you can see the results on display.

What everyone wants

23-20 April. Entry free. The Modern Institute, 3 Aird’s Lane, Glasgow G1 5HU.

For her latest installation, artist France-Lise McGurn mixes wall paintings with works on canvas, taking inspiration from the bright, ebullient colours of 80’s and 90’s window displays and shop advertisements. McGurn has drawn from various mundane sources from recent history to develop a set of motifs including British film Mr Jolly Lives Next Door, 1988; flop American rom-com Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, 1993; advertisements from the Yellow Pages telephone directory; and the immersive video MINUCODE, 1968, by Marta Minujín which documents four New York cocktail parties.

Photo City: How Images Shape the Urban World

Opening 29 March. Entry free. V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, DD1 4EZ.

Delve into the symbiotic relationship between urban development and photography from the 19th century to the present day. Artist Sohei Nishino contributes a new addition to his Diorama Map series, featuring a large-scale photographic diorama of Dundee. His work is inspired by aerial photography and captures the city's details while revealing the broader urban landscape.

London by Sohei Nishino (Image: Sohei Nishino)

Nurture

23 March-1 June. Entry free. Ingleby Gallery, 33 Barony Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6NX.

Over the past ten years artist Caroline Walker has become well known for her paintings of women, specifically, women at work in all manner of circumstances from the domestic scenarios of her own lived experience to more detached encounters in shops, cafés, offices and hotels. Walker’s work offers the viewer a momentary glimpse into the lives of women, drawing our attention to the often-mundane work that is instantly familiar yet frequently unseen.

Connection Exhibition

29 March-2 June. Entry free. Coldstream Museum, 12 Market Square, TD12 4BD.

For ten years, locally based artist Terry Howson ran a little gallery in France, high up in the Vosgien mountains. She returned to Scotland in 2010, where she now creates slightly abstract landscapes using jewel-like colours in oils and cold wax. This wide running exhibition features pieces that reflect Howson’s deep love of trees, nature and the natural world.

Eastern Ground

25 March-3 May. Entry free. Glasgow City Heritage Trust, 54 Bell Street, Glasgow, G1 1LQ.

The Eastern Ground project saw the creation of six stunning handmade garments which celebrate the heritage and people of the East End. The pieces on display have been designed by bespoke tailor Alis le May and each costume was inspired by one of the area’s historic buildings.

An Easterhouse Children’s Manifesto - Red Note Ensemble

26 March-13 April. Entry free. The Bridge, Westerhouse Road, Glasgow, G34 9JW.

Developed over a year long process of co-creation involving composer Brian Irvine and director John McIlduff, in collaboration with the children of Oakwood Primary School - this exhibition is a collection of seven musical, animated video posters. They explore ideas of personal autonomy, kindness and human connectivity from a child’s perspective.

Chasing the Sun

23-29 March. Entry free. Central Library, 7-9 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1EG.

With his photographs of Edinburgh, Zorbay Cetin invited the viewers to stop worrying about clouds and appreciate the briefest peek of the sun. For his work, the photographer focuses on often unconscious emotional responses given to fleeting everyday scenes.

Word of Mouth

23 March-20 April. Entry free. Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1SR.

Word of Mouth, at the Scottish Storytelling Centre, is an exhibition of new artworks and writing exploring our relationship to food, cooking and kitchens. With work spanning across print, writing, textile, collage and paint, the exhibition invites viewers to reflect and collaborate on how much food and cooking inform and sustain us in our everyday lives.

Jake Brown: Mixed Works

23 March-1 April. Entry free. The Scottish Fisheries Museum, St Ayles Harbourhead, Anstruther, KY10 3AB.

Banish the winter blues and usher in the emerging signs of spring with this eclectic mix of photography and fine art by local creative hero Jake Brown. The artist works in a range of media and has a desire to innovate, adapt and explore so head along to discover his latest instalment of art.

Charlotte Cohen