T-Squared Social, whose shareholders include golfers Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake, have today put forward revised proposals for the North Street venue located just minutes from the famous Old Course. In "response to community feedback" the company says two out of three screens, including the main auditorium, are now to be retained.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The public are being invited to view the revised proposals before a planning application is submitted to Fife Council in the coming weeks. While the interior will be redeveloped, the exterior will remain as is, including the retention of the New Picture House name.

“We have listened to the residents of St Andrews and are delighted to be announcing our intention to increase the number of screens, including retaining the main auditorium," said Christopher Anand, managing partner for T-Squared Social. "With our new entertainment concept, sitting alongside the cinema, this will ensure that a cinema offering can remain in the town for this and for generations to come.

“In addition, the development will deliver a significant economic investment in the town, with 40 to 50 staff employed, an increase on the current 10, who will also be given the opportunity to stay with the new venture.

READ MORE: St Andrews: Petition to block Tiger Woods' new sports bar

“We urge local people to view our website, which has a video on our proposals highlighting our proposals, and to contact us should they have any questions.”

Like others, the cinema in St Andrews has struggled for a number of years, running at under 10% occupancy. The decline is due to a number of factors including the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy prices.

The industry has also suffered from a reduction in commercially successful films, with people’s viewing habits fundamentally changed by the availability of content on streaming services such as Netflix.