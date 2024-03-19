Three Scottish restaurants have been named among the best new dining spots in the UK by Conde Nast Traveller.
Introducing the prestigious award, Divia Thani, global editorial director for the travel magazine, said: "Food brings so much joy to people. Since I moved to London it has been such a privilege to discover the fantastic range of culinary talent.
“Condé Nast Traveller’s inaugural UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards showcase a diverse range of talent across the United Kingdom. I am delighted to have collaborated with our renowned judges to reveal some of the best hidden gems and chefs in the British food scene.”
The Scottish restaurants named among the best new dining spots in the UK
The three Scottish restaurants named among the best new dining spots in the UK were Eòrna and Lyla in Edinburgh and the Fish Shop in Aberdeenshire.
The winners at the Conde Nast Traveller awards were selected by a "distinguished" panel of expert judges from across the British food scene.
Discussing Eórna, the magazine said: "A crack chef-sommelier team are behind Edinburgh's latest and smartest fine-dining restaurant. Scot Brian Grigor cut his teeth cooking at the Balmoral Hotel, while Irishman Glen Montgomery looked after all things wine at the likes of Gleneagles' Andrew Farlie and Michelin-starred Heron, also in Edinburgh.
"The duo looked to the Scottish and Irish Gaelic word for ‘barley’ for the restaurant's name (pronounced yor-na), and kick-started the 12-person chef's table last spring."
The Fish Shop in Ballater, Aberdeenshire received equal praise with the publication writing: "25 minutes from Scotland’s slickest hotel, The Fife Arms, sits its sister property, the deceptively named Fish Shop. Not so much a classic Aberdeenshire chippy, it turns out, as a beautifully designed seafood restaurant dishing up elevated Scottish fish and shellfish."
Recommended Reading:
Scottish region dubbed one of the 50 most beautiful places in the world
Lyla, located on the site of Paul Kitching's iconic 21212 restaurant, was the other eatery in the Scottish capital named.
After its Georgian townhouse location was turned down by another well-known name in the city's food scene, Stuart Ralston, who was already at the helm of three successful restaurants, couldn't pass up the opportunity to open a kitchen here.
The full list and everything said about each of the winners can be found on the Conde Nast Traveller website.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here