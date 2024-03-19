“Condé Nast Traveller’s inaugural UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards showcase a diverse range of talent across the United Kingdom. I am delighted to have collaborated with our renowned judges to reveal some of the best hidden gems and chefs in the British food scene.”

The Scottish restaurants named among the best new dining spots in the UK

The three Scottish restaurants named among the best new dining spots in the UK were Eòrna and Lyla in Edinburgh and the Fish Shop in Aberdeenshire.

The winners at the Conde Nast Traveller awards were selected by a "distinguished" panel of expert judges from across the British food scene.

Discussing Eórna, the magazine said: "A crack chef-sommelier team are behind Edinburgh's latest and smartest fine-dining restaurant. Scot Brian Grigor cut his teeth cooking at the Balmoral Hotel, while Irishman Glen Montgomery looked after all things wine at the likes of Gleneagles' Andrew Farlie and Michelin-starred Heron, also in Edinburgh.

"The duo looked to the Scottish and Irish Gaelic word for ‘barley’ for the restaurant's name (pronounced yor-na), and kick-started the 12-person chef's table last spring."

The Fish Shop in Ballater, Aberdeenshire received equal praise with the publication writing: "25 minutes from Scotland’s slickest hotel, The Fife Arms, sits its sister property, the deceptively named Fish Shop. Not so much a classic Aberdeenshire chippy, it turns out, as a beautifully designed seafood restaurant dishing up elevated Scottish fish and shellfish."

Lyla, located on the site of Paul Kitching's iconic 21212 restaurant, was the other eatery in the Scottish capital named.

After its Georgian townhouse location was turned down by another well-known name in the city's food scene, Stuart Ralston, who was already at the helm of three successful restaurants, couldn't pass up the opportunity to open a kitchen here.

The full list and everything said about each of the winners can be found on the Conde Nast Traveller website.