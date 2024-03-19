The US group cited "damage done" to the fashion brand during the time Dutch company AARC had been running its Ted Baker stores and e-commerce business in Europe - a tie-up that ended in January.

Authentic Brands said Ted Baker stores and the retailer's website would continue to trade.

Ted Baker was founded in Glasgow in 1987.

John McNamara, chief strategy and transition officer for Authentic Brands Group, said: "We wish that there could have been a better outcome for the Ted Baker employees and stakeholders.

"We remain focused on securing a new partner to uphold and grow the Ted Baker brand in the UK and Europe where it began."