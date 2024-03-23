Port Appin pierhousehotel.co.uk; 01631 730302

Inn at the end of the minor road that leads off A828 Oban-Fort William, and at the end of the pier where the tiny Lismore passenger ferry leaves. The best place to eat on this coast, a good place to take the kids and a great yachty stop.

Applecross Inn

Applecross applecross.uk,com/inn; 01520 744262

A definitive seaside inn on the Applecross strand. Spectacular journey to get here and not for the faint-hearted driver; hit the shoreline and settle in.

Glenelg Inn

Glenelg glenelg-inn.com; 01599 522273

This halt has always been a civilised hostelry and often a whole lot of fun. Sheila Condie and a great team keep this quintessential village pub at the heart of a thriving community and make you very welcome.

Argyll Hotel

Iona argyllhoteliona.co.uk; 01681 700334

A charming hotel on a remarkable island. Cosy rooms (7 with sea views). All home-made food (especially vegetarian) from organic garden, though depends on seasonal staff. Real peace and quiet and that’s just sitting in the sun lounge or on the bench outside. Nice for kids.

Cluanie Inn

Glenmoriston blacksheephotels.com; 01809 335021

On road to Skye 15kms before Shiel Bridge, a traditional redesigned walkers’ inn surrounded by mountain summits. Dining conservatory and bar food wholesome with an Indian twist, so proper curries and dhals with the steak pie and pub staples.

Clachaig Inn

Glencoe clachaig.com; 01855 811252

Legendary and historic, this is good basic accom in main buildings and lodges; you will sleep well, especially after walking/climbing/drinking, which is what most people are doing here. Great atmos inside and out. An all-round Glencoe/outdoors/Scottish experience.

Bridge of Orchy Hotel

Bridge of Orchy bridgeoforchy.co.uk; 01838 400208

Unmissable on the A82 11km N of Tyndrum - with the Orr family for over 20 years. A great stopover for motorists and walkers; it’s on the West Highland Way. Good spot for the malt or a munch.

The Inn on the Tay

Grandtully theinnonthetay.co.uk; 01887 840760

Contemporary conversion of roadside inn that has also a commanding position on the riverbank. One of the best river terraces in Scotland.

Cross Keys Inn

Ettrickbridge by Selkirk crosskeysinettrickbridge.com; 01750 52224

Old country inn by the Ettrick, 12 km from Selkirk, taken on and extensively refurbished by Borders man Rory Steel and partner Vicki (who run the estimable Fringe by the Sea festival).

Commercial Hotel

Tarland thecommercial-hotel.co.uk; 01339 881922

By the square in this beautiful Aberdeenshire village. I could live here. A local’s pub, a dining room with good grub and chef/proprietor Bev Hughs, in the kitchen and everywhere.

From Scotland the Best by Peter Irvine, £17.99, published by Collins