Legendary American singer Stevie Nicks will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this summer but competition for tickets will be fierce.
The 75-year-old artist is famous for her work with the iconic band Fleetwood Mac as well as her solo career.
Announcing the gig, the OVO Hydro said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "The ICON that is Stevie Nicks is coming to the OVO Hydro this summer."
When will Stevie Nicks perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow?
How to get tickets for Stevie Nicks concert in Glasgow
Tickets for the Stevie Nicks concert in Glasgow will go on sale from 12pm on Friday, March 22 on Ticketmaster and the OVO Hydro website.
The price of a single ticket will range from around £86 to £234 (including admin fees).
Are there any age restrictions for the Stevie Nicks concert at the OVO Hydro?
Only those over the age of 8 will be permitted into the event with those under the age of 16 needing to be accompanied by an adult.
What are the banned items at the OVO Hydro?
Bags larger than an A3 size of paper will not be permitted into the concert.
In general, audio and video recording equipment and professional cameras are not permitted at OVO Hydro events.
Furthermore, no food, drink, bottles, or cans can be brought into the venue, other than for medical purposes.
