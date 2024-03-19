A cyclist was hit by a truck in the early hours of Tuesday morning in East Dunbartonshire.
Shortly after 8am police and ambulance crews attended an incident on Drymen Road in Bearsden, with drivers urged to avoid the area.
The road later re-opened, with the condition of the cyclist unknown.
Police Scotland said: "Road closures are in place following a collision involving a cyclist and a HGV on Drymen Road in the Bearsden area which happened around 8.15am.
"Drymen Road is closed between South Erskine Park and Roman Road. Manse Road is also closed between Drymen Road and Grange Road."
Read More: Psychiatric report ordered for woman who harmed child with laxatives
The incident took place on the same stretch of road which saw community worker Eleanor Ballantyne, 60, killed when she was struck by a Range Rover while walking to a restaurant with her family on Boxing Day 2019.
Janette Henry, 67, was convicted causing death by careless driving and sentenced to a 12 month ban and community service.
Prosecutors stated Ms Henry had failed to negotiate a bend and then travelled across the opposite lane.
She was said to have struck the wall and not stopped her vehicle before hitting the family.
Defence counsel Thomas Ross KC said: "Since the incident she has not driven and does not expect to drive in future."
Lord Stuart said the author of a background report on Henry noted she presented as someone who was sincerely ashamed and remorseful after having caused death and injury.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here