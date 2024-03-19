The road later re-opened, with the condition of the cyclist unknown.

Police Scotland said: "Road closures are in place following a collision involving a cyclist and a HGV on Drymen Road in the Bearsden area which happened around 8.15am.

"Drymen Road is closed between South Erskine Park and Roman Road. Manse Road is also closed between Drymen Road and Grange Road."

The incident took place on the same stretch of road which saw community worker Eleanor Ballantyne, 60, killed when she was struck by a Range Rover while walking to a restaurant with her family on Boxing Day 2019.

Janette Henry, 67, was convicted causing death by careless driving and sentenced to a 12 month ban and community service.

Prosecutors stated Ms Henry had failed to negotiate a bend and then travelled across the opposite lane.

She was said to have struck the wall and not stopped her vehicle before hitting the family.

Defence counsel Thomas Ross KC said: "Since the incident she has not driven and does not expect to drive in future."

Lord Stuart said the author of a background report on Henry noted she presented as someone who was sincerely ashamed and remorseful after having caused death and injury.