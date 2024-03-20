Scottish rail contractor QTS has today named its new managing director to take over from founder Alan McLeish who sold the business in 2018 in an £80 million deal.
Mr McLeish is stepping up to the role of group chairman to make way for Andy Steel, who is currently operations directors of civils and geotechnical for QTS. He takes up his new post on April 2.
Mr McLeish, who founded QTS in 1992, will remain an "integral part" of the business as he takes a more strategic role within the group now owned by Leeds-based engineering and construction specialist Renew.
Since its inception as Quality Tree Surgeons, QTS grown into a national railway contractor providing services including rail engineering, infrastructure, electrification, design and training. The company employs more than 700 people across the UK with an annual turnover of more than £120m.
Mr Steel joined QTS as a design manager in 2012 and was promoted to operations director in 2016, where he’s been responsible for the civils and geotechnical departments. As the new managing director his responsibilities will include further cementing the company’s position in the rail industry, ensuring operational efficiency, and developing strategies for continued growth in the years ahead.
“My tenure as managing director for QTS Group has been one of the greatest privileges of my life," Mr McLeish said. "For over 30 years, I have built the business from one man in a van to being one of the leading rail contractors in the UK, with over 700 dedicated employees.
“I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished as a team over these years, however, now is the right time to hand the reigns over to Andy and move away from the day-to-day running of the business. I am confident that he will do a fantastic job in leading QTS into its next chapter, supported by the board of directors."
He added that he is looking forward to the new challenge of becoming group chairman is pleased to have continuing input into a company "that I love".
Mr Steel added: “Having spent over 12 years at QTS Group, it really feels like home to me, so it is an honour to have the opportunity to take over the MD position from Alan. While they are big shoes to fill, I’m excited about the challenges ahead.
“My priority will be leading the company into its next chapter of growth, as we continue to scale up our operations nationwide. Likewise, I’ll be committed to driving forward with unwavering commitment to safety, quality and sustainability, ensuring QTS remains a leader in the rail industry.”
