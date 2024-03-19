The driver of the minibus was left uninjured but the 79-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment to serious injuries.

Police Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1750 of Tuesday, 19 March, 2024.”