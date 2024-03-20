The collaboration between LarrainVial and Aubrey has developed over several years, fostered by a mutual interest in the evolving landscape for independent investment firms managing active strategies.

Aubrey said in a statement that both companies will benefit from the sharing of investment expertise and distribution networks.

In January, the companies organised an inaugural roadshow in Latin America to introduce Aubrey’s investment team to LarrainVial’s clients.

Both teams together (Image: Aubrey Capital Management)

The partnership provides Aubrey with access to LarrainVial’s extensive experience of investing in Latin America, while LarrainVial benefits from the combined knowledge of Aubrey's investment team, including its founding partners, Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn and Andrew Dalrymple.

Aubrey said it has maintained its status as a majority employee-owned business, with its employee shareholders and founders continuing to hold integral roles within the organisation.

The firm retains its Edinburgh head office, with an additional office in London.

Andrew Ward, Aubrey chief executive, said: “The formalised collaboration with LarrainVial marks an exciting development for Aubrey. We are pleased to partner with a respected global business and a leader in the Latin American financial sector.

“This relationship deepens our investment research capabilities and broadens our existing distribution network, as well as creating opportunities for further synergies across both businesses.”

Ladislao Larrain, chief executive of Santiago-based LarrainVial Asset Management, also hailed the move.

He said: “The LarrainVial Group is delighted to formalise our partnership with Aubrey Capital Management, a renowned firm in the global investment industry.

“This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to combine our expertise and resources, paving the way for innovative investment solutions and sustainable growth.

“We are confident that by leveraging our complementary strengths, we will create significant value for our stakeholders and seize many new opportunities together.”