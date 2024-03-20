READ MORE: 'Tories' inflation and interest rates claims do not stack up'

Most economists had been expecting inflation at 3.5% last month.

In the year to February 2024: ▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 3.8%, down from 4.2% in January.▪️ Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 3.4%, down from 4.0% in January. ➡️ https://t.co/ObDycx6pDz pic.twitter.com/f9fuw78dFR — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 20, 2024

Inflation is now closer towards the Bank of England’s 2% target and comes ahead of the latest interest rate decision on Thursday.

Policymakers are widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.25%, but the steep fall in the CPI is likely to reinforce expectations that the Bank is moving closer to cutting rates later this year.

READ MORE: Inflation heading below 2% after Bank of England rate rises

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: “Inflation eased in February to its lowest rate for nearly two-and-a-half years.

“Food prices were the main driver of the fall, with prices almost unchanged this year compared with a large rise last year, while restaurant and café price rises also slowed.

“These falls were only partially offset by price rises at the pump and a further increase in rental costs.”