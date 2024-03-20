Commuters are split down the middle about ending a ban on drinking on ScotRail, according the transport group.
ScotRail chief operating officer Joanne Maguire said a consultation on the issue had returned "no clear winner", with Scots “about 50/50” on whether a ban should end.
Strict rules forbidding drinking alcohol was brought in at the start of the pandemic in a bid to keep travellers socially distant.
Previously, passengers could drink after 10am before 9pm and were able to buy beer, wine and spirits on most trains.
But the ban has stayed in place despite pandemic restrictions coming to an end.
Scotrail launched a consultation at the end of last year, with customers who logged on to free wifi being asked for a Yes or No answer to the question: "Would you be supportive of ScotRail removing the permanent alcohol ban on trains and in stations?"
A second question asked: "If the current total alcohol ban remained in place, would this impact on your decision to travel with ScotRail for leisure journeys in the future?"
Respondents are also quizzed on whether they would be less or more inclined to get on a ScotRail train in that situation, or whether it would not affect them either way.
