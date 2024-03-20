Three men have been jailed for a total of 59 years for a series of offences which included two fatal shootings.
Barry Harvey, 35, Darren Owen, 23, and Thomas Guthrie, 28, were found guilty of a number of offences last month and sentenced on Wednesday.
Harvey was found guilty of the murder of Gary More who was shot outside his house in Airdrie on 6 September 2018.
He was paid to shoot the gym owner nine times on the doorstep of his house, with Guthrie already serving a life sentence for acting as the getaway driver.
Guthrie was also found guilty of the attempted murder of a lawyer in Glasgow on 19 July 2018, with all three found guilty of the attempted murder of a 37-year-old man outside a veterinary practice in Cathkin on 3 December 2018.
Owen was also found guilty of the murder of found guilty of Rafal Lyko in February 2019.
Read More: Rafal Lyko: Man to appear in court in connection with 2019 murder
In what was believed to be related to "drugs and drug debt", the Polish national was fatally shot in the head before being put into a stolen Mercedes SLE which was set alight.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Harvey was sentenced to 29 years imprisonment, Owen 22, and Guthrie had a further 8 years added to his current life sentence.
Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said: “Each of these serious incidents were challenging enquiries to work on individually and our officers were meticulous in going through every detail in what was an incredibly protracted investigation.
“The violence involved in each of these cases, which resulted in the death of two men, is absolutely senseless. Although these were all targeted attacks, these individuals showed no regard for the communities and families affected.
“I believe these sentences show those intent on committing crime that no matter how much preparation you make, how many steps you take to frustrate an investigation, or how long it has been since the crime has been committed, that we will not give up.”
Following the convictions last month, Gary More's father, Lindsay More and his wife Margaret said: “We would like to thank Police Scotland and everyone who has worked so hard to secure this conviction today. Gary is missed every day. These people have robbed him and us of our future, blowing our family apart. Life will never be the same again.
“We will be forever grateful for the support that we have received from the police and court liaison, for their unwavering understanding and support, and seeing us through the most devastating time of our lives.
"Nothing will bring Gary back, or mend the devastation to the family, but we take comfort now that justice has been served.”
Gary's mother Angela and sister Lynsey said: “Gary was a much-loved Dad to two young children, he was a son, a brother, a nephew, an uncle and a friend to many. He will be remembered by us every day - as a gentle giant with the best laugh, he loved the gym, loved listening to his favourite songs on repeat but most importantly loved his family, and was loved in return by them.
“Those responsible for his death will now face the consequences of their actions, but what they don’t realise, or care about, is that we will also suffer from their actions for the rest of our lives too.
“We would like to thank our key workers from Victim Support Scotland who have and continue to help and support us. Also, our dedicated VIA officer who has supported us immeasurably through both trials.
“We would also like to say a massive thank you to Police Scotland, the Advocate Deputes and the prosecution team who have worked relentlessly and with the highest levels of professionalism to ensure Gary’s killers were held to account for his murder.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here