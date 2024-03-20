Harvey was found guilty of the murder of Gary More who was shot outside his house in Airdrie on 6 September 2018.

He was paid to shoot the gym owner nine times on the doorstep of his house, with Guthrie already serving a life sentence for acting as the getaway driver.

Guthrie was also found guilty of the attempted murder of a lawyer in Glasgow on 19 July 2018, with all three found guilty of the attempted murder of a 37-year-old man outside a veterinary practice in Cathkin on 3 December 2018.

Owen was also found guilty of the murder of found guilty of Rafal Lyko in February 2019.

In what was believed to be related to "drugs and drug debt", the Polish national was fatally shot in the head before being put into a stolen Mercedes SLE which was set alight.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Harvey was sentenced to 29 years imprisonment, Owen 22, and Guthrie had a further 8 years added to his current life sentence.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said: “Each of these serious incidents were challenging enquiries to work on individually and our officers were meticulous in going through every detail in what was an incredibly protracted investigation.

“The violence involved in each of these cases, which resulted in the death of two men, is absolutely senseless. Although these were all targeted attacks, these individuals showed no regard for the communities and families affected.

“I believe these sentences show those intent on committing crime that no matter how much preparation you make, how many steps you take to frustrate an investigation, or how long it has been since the crime has been committed, that we will not give up.”

Following the convictions last month, Gary More's father, Lindsay More and his wife Margaret said: “We would like to thank Police Scotland and everyone who has worked so hard to secure this conviction today. Gary is missed every day. These people have robbed him and us of our future, blowing our family apart. Life will never be the same again.

“We will be forever grateful for the support that we have received from the police and court liaison, for their unwavering understanding and support, and seeing us through the most devastating time of our lives.

"Nothing will bring Gary back, or mend the devastation to the family, but we take comfort now that justice has been served.”

Gary's mother Angela and sister Lynsey said: “Gary was a much-loved Dad to two young children, he was a son, a brother, a nephew, an uncle and a friend to many. He will be remembered by us every day - as a gentle giant with the best laugh, he loved the gym, loved listening to his favourite songs on repeat but most importantly loved his family, and was loved in return by them.



“Those responsible for his death will now face the consequences of their actions, but what they don’t realise, or care about, is that we will also suffer from their actions for the rest of our lives too.

“We would like to thank our key workers from Victim Support Scotland who have and continue to help and support us. Also, our dedicated VIA officer who has supported us immeasurably through both trials.

“We would also like to say a massive thank you to Police Scotland, the Advocate Deputes and the prosecution team who have worked relentlessly and with the highest levels of professionalism to ensure Gary’s killers were held to account for his murder.”