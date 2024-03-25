Follow along here for every article in the series.

Day One

Catriona Stewart looks back at the first fire in 2014 and speaks to artists, students and politicians on their recollections of that day.

19 months on from when the rebuild was supposed to start, the rebuilding of the Mackintosh building remains at a standstill. Martin Williams looks into why there is lack of action in restoring the iconic building.

Martin Williams speaks to one of Scotland's most prominent painters, Lachlan Goudie, about how the lack of movement on rebuilding is a source of 'civic and national shame' and that government intervention is now needed.

Sandra Dick looks back at the history of the Glasgow School of Art and how it achieved its high status and respected name throughout the world.

Breaking down the chain of events leading us to the current situation, Craig Williams sifts through the complete timeline of the fires and the events that followed.

The Herald flew a drone over the Mackintosh Building to see how it has changed since the last fire. Has any progress been made?

The fires devastated the art school, losing major Scottish arts and culture artifacts. But how extensive was the damage and what exactly was lost?