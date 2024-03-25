May 23 will mark the ten-year anniversary of the first devastating fire at Glasgow School of Art's world-renowned 'Mack' Building. A few years later, another fire ravaged the building.
The Herald has launched a new series re-investigating the fires that have inflicted the iconic landmark and how the building and art school became and remain important parts of the city of Glasgow.
Follow along here for every article in the series.
Day One
'Mute with shock and horror': Remembering the 2014 Glasgow School of Art fire
Catriona Stewart looks back at the first fire in 2014 and speaks to artists, students and politicians on their recollections of that day.
'A scandal': 19 months of 'inertia' over the rebuild of a Scottish national treasure
19 months on from when the rebuild was supposed to start, the rebuilding of the Mackintosh building remains at a standstill. Martin Williams looks into why there is lack of action in restoring the iconic building.
TV artist says ScotGov must intervene over 'painful scandal' of School of Art fails
Martin Williams speaks to one of Scotland's most prominent painters, Lachlan Goudie, about how the lack of movement on rebuilding is a source of 'civic and national shame' and that government intervention is now needed.
How Glasgow School of Art rose to become the jewel in the crown of Scottish style
Sandra Dick looks back at the history of the Glasgow School of Art and how it achieved its high status and respected name throughout the world.
From 2014 to 2024: A complete timeline of the Glasgow School of Art fires
Breaking down the chain of events leading us to the current situation, Craig Williams sifts through the complete timeline of the fires and the events that followed.
Drone footage shows Mackintosh Building ‘under wraps’ as rebuild continues
The Herald flew a drone over the Mackintosh Building to see how it has changed since the last fire. Has any progress been made?
The Glasgow School of Art Fires: What was lost or suffered damage?
The fires devastated the art school, losing major Scottish arts and culture artifacts. But how extensive was the damage and what exactly was lost?
