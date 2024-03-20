The value of the staff member, who will work for the Edinburgh South MP over March, is £3,088.62.

READ MORE: Sarwar moves to distance Scottish Labour from 'fringe' group

Last month, Mr Sarwar attempted to distance Scottish Labour from the influential thinktank after the director called for people smugglers to be kept in a floating prison in Scotland.

During a discussion on the UK Government’s Rwanda plan, Josh Simons told LBC he had seen “no real evidence” that Rishi Sunak was “being tough on the borders and beefing up the policing and so on".

Mr Simons added: “I mean, you know, why don’t you send the smuggler gangs and put them on the barge that you know has been set aside for the asylum seekers and then ship the barge up to the north of Scotland? Who cares?”

The comment led to a barrage of criticism from Scottish politicians, including many in Scottish Labour.

MSP Monica Lennon said the comments were "disgraceful."

"Not caring about the human rights of people seeking asylum and disrespecting the people of Scotland all in one breath is quite something," she added.

Another senior Labour figure told The Times, Mr Simons was “an irrelevant dobber”.

When asked about the remark by the Daily Record, Mr Sarwar said: “My first reaction is ‘who?’ Every party has elements on the fringes that give them moments of cringe.”

He added that it was a “ludicrous” comment to make: “He doesn’t represent the Labour party’s view. He doesn’t represent the Labour party and it’s actually quite a serious issue he trivialised.”

“I think people that are making stupid, flippant comments like that are best ignored.”

Mr Simons later apologised for the remark. He said: “Following my comments on LBC last night, I apologise for any negative insinuation about Scotland. I’m half Scottish, I love the country and it is where much of my family comes from.

"It was a poorly judged comment made in jest and doesn’t reflect my views, or the views of the Labour Party.

“I was seeking to draw attention to the immorality of housing asylum seekers who are fleeing persecution on a barge while smuggler gangs get off free under the Conservatives.”

READ MORE: Labour and the SNP: could they work together in government?

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “We do not comment on staffing matters”.

Labour Together is regarded as being close to Sir Keir Starmer. It was founded by Rachel Reeves and Wes Streeting, and previously run by Labour’s UK campaign manager Morgan McSweeney.