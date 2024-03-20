Labour’s Shadow Secretary for Scotland is being supported by a thinktank previously dismissed by Anas Sarwar as a "fringe" group whose director was “best ignored”.
According to the latest update to the register of interests, Labour Together has provided a secondee to help Ian Murray in his front-bench role.
The value of the staff member, who will work for the Edinburgh South MP over March, is £3,088.62.
READ MORE: Sarwar moves to distance Scottish Labour from 'fringe' group
Last month, Mr Sarwar attempted to distance Scottish Labour from the influential thinktank after the director called for people smugglers to be kept in a floating prison in Scotland.
During a discussion on the UK Government’s Rwanda plan, Josh Simons told LBC he had seen “no real evidence” that Rishi Sunak was “being tough on the borders and beefing up the policing and so on".
Mr Simons added: “I mean, you know, why don’t you send the smuggler gangs and put them on the barge that you know has been set aside for the asylum seekers and then ship the barge up to the north of Scotland? Who cares?”
The comment led to a barrage of criticism from Scottish politicians, including many in Scottish Labour.
MSP Monica Lennon said the comments were "disgraceful."
"Not caring about the human rights of people seeking asylum and disrespecting the people of Scotland all in one breath is quite something," she added.
Another senior Labour figure told The Times, Mr Simons was “an irrelevant dobber”.
When asked about the remark by the Daily Record, Mr Sarwar said: “My first reaction is ‘who?’ Every party has elements on the fringes that give them moments of cringe.”
He added that it was a “ludicrous” comment to make: “He doesn’t represent the Labour party’s view. He doesn’t represent the Labour party and it’s actually quite a serious issue he trivialised.”
“I think people that are making stupid, flippant comments like that are best ignored.”
Mr Simons later apologised for the remark. He said: “Following my comments on LBC last night, I apologise for any negative insinuation about Scotland. I’m half Scottish, I love the country and it is where much of my family comes from.
"It was a poorly judged comment made in jest and doesn’t reflect my views, or the views of the Labour Party.
“I was seeking to draw attention to the immorality of housing asylum seekers who are fleeing persecution on a barge while smuggler gangs get off free under the Conservatives.”
READ MORE: Labour and the SNP: could they work together in government?
A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “We do not comment on staffing matters”.
Labour Together is regarded as being close to Sir Keir Starmer. It was founded by Rachel Reeves and Wes Streeting, and previously run by Labour’s UK campaign manager Morgan McSweeney.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here