Located in the former premises of Treacle in Broughton Street, Ruma will list rums from as far as Barbados, Guyana and Fiji, and will also stock a wide range of Scottish rums from producers such as Ninefold Distillery, J. Gow, Islay Rum and Matugga Rum.

“Ruma was born, as many good ideas are, over a couple of drinks with a couple of pals," Mr Shields said. "Edinburgh didn’t have a dedicated rum bar – why not? Rum has been growing in popularity every year, and with the growth of Scottish rum distilleries, it was time to remedy that.

Jamie Shields (Image: Danny McManiel)

"It’s taken a lot of research and planning but now is the perfect time to launch Edinburgh’s specialist rum bar with summer around the corner."

Mr Aitken said: “From what began with a discussion in a bar between Jamie and I over some spectacular rum, we decided Edinburgh deserves its very own specialist rum bar.

"Edinburgh’s bar scene has grown from strength to strength over the last decade. Being home to Scotland’s largest collection of rum is something we’re really proud of."

Ruma is set to open its doors on Friday March 29.

“To see everything come together is incredible," Mr Aitken added. "Demonstrating to Edinburgh that rum is a beautiful and versatile spirit is something we are really looking forward to.

There’s so many types and variations of this delicious spirit offering endless possibilities of what it can do in cocktails. We can’t wait for the wonderful people of Edinburgh to walk through Ruma’s doors.”