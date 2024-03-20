A specialist bar home to more than 100 different bottles of rum from Scotland and afar is set to open next week in Edinburgh.
Based in city's New Town, Ruma - Scots Gaelic for Rum - will be run by two experienced operators in the Scottish bar scene. Jamie Shields and Steven Aitken will offer a range of signature cocktails, including inventive twists on classic rum serves.
Located in the former premises of Treacle in Broughton Street, Ruma will list rums from as far as Barbados, Guyana and Fiji, and will also stock a wide range of Scottish rums from producers such as Ninefold Distillery, J. Gow, Islay Rum and Matugga Rum.
“Ruma was born, as many good ideas are, over a couple of drinks with a couple of pals," Mr Shields said. "Edinburgh didn’t have a dedicated rum bar – why not? Rum has been growing in popularity every year, and with the growth of Scottish rum distilleries, it was time to remedy that.
"It’s taken a lot of research and planning but now is the perfect time to launch Edinburgh’s specialist rum bar with summer around the corner."
Mr Aitken said: “From what began with a discussion in a bar between Jamie and I over some spectacular rum, we decided Edinburgh deserves its very own specialist rum bar.
"Edinburgh’s bar scene has grown from strength to strength over the last decade. Being home to Scotland’s largest collection of rum is something we’re really proud of."
READ MORE: First look at new Glasgow cocktail bar from Six by Nico group
Ruma is set to open its doors on Friday March 29.
“To see everything come together is incredible," Mr Aitken added. "Demonstrating to Edinburgh that rum is a beautiful and versatile spirit is something we are really looking forward to.
There’s so many types and variations of this delicious spirit offering endless possibilities of what it can do in cocktails. We can’t wait for the wonderful people of Edinburgh to walk through Ruma’s doors.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here