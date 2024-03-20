THE company which owns renowned music venue the OVO Hydro in Glasgow has hired two senior figures from the Scottish business scene.
Scottish Event Campus, which also owns the SEC Armadillo and SEC Centre next to the Hydro on Clydeside, has appointed AG Barr’s Jonathan Kemp and Vivien Currie of the Merchant House of Glasgow it its board.
Mr Kemp leads all sales and marketing activity on brands such as Irn-Bru and Rubicon at Cumbernauld-based Barr, which he joined in 2003, and before then had 12 years in customer, consumer and commercial roles at Procter & Gamble. He is closely associated with the University of Strathclyde, where he researches economics and teaches brand building to final year marketing students.
READ MORE: Scotland's oldest working distillery unveils new boss
Mr Kemp said: “The SEC is a hugely important asset to Scotland, and I’m delighted to be able to contribute to its continued success through this board position. It’s impact on a local and national level are significant, and the events the business facilitates have helped place Scotland firmly on the world stage. So, it’s an honour to now be part of that process.”
Ms Currie is director of The Merchants House of Glasgow, the oldest social enterprise in the city which provides benefits and grants to relieve property. She is also a director of The Royal Stables a historic equestrian centre in Abu Dhabi, and is a former chief executive of Ascot Racecourse and Hamilton Park Racehorse Group. Her career has included a spell as part owner and chief executive of Livingston Football Club, which she took out of administration.
Ms Currie said: “The SEC is a business I have known and admired for some time, so I’m delighted to take a seat on the board to help further the organisational goals set out by Peter Duthie and his team. There are many parallels that can be drawn between my experience and the sectors in which the SEC operates, and I look forward to working with the business in the weeks and months ahead.”
READ MORE: Do Charing Cross plans bring hope for future of Glasgow?
Peter Duthie, chief executive of the SEC, said: “The experience and perspectives Jonathan and Vivien bring are as extensive as they are diverse, and we’re hugely excited to work with them as valued members of our board. We’ve already had the opportunity to hold our first meeting where they have instantly been able to add value to the business, so we’re looking forward to what he future holds with them on the team.”
Glasgow City Council is the ultimate controlling party of the SEC with a 90.87% shareholding.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here