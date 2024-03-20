Mr Kemp leads all sales and marketing activity on brands such as Irn-Bru and Rubicon at Cumbernauld-based Barr, which he joined in 2003, and before then had 12 years in customer, consumer and commercial roles at Procter & Gamble. He is closely associated with the University of Strathclyde, where he researches economics and teaches brand building to final year marketing students.

Mr Kemp said: “The SEC is a hugely important asset to Scotland, and I’m delighted to be able to contribute to its continued success through this board position. It’s impact on a local and national level are significant, and the events the business facilitates have helped place Scotland firmly on the world stage. So, it’s an honour to now be part of that process.”

Ms Currie is director of The Merchants House of Glasgow, the oldest social enterprise in the city which provides benefits and grants to relieve property. She is also a director of The Royal Stables a historic equestrian centre in Abu Dhabi, and is a former chief executive of Ascot Racecourse and Hamilton Park Racehorse Group. Her career has included a spell as part owner and chief executive of Livingston Football Club, which she took out of administration.

Ms Currie said: “The SEC is a business I have known and admired for some time, so I’m delighted to take a seat on the board to help further the organisational goals set out by Peter Duthie and his team. There are many parallels that can be drawn between my experience and the sectors in which the SEC operates, and I look forward to working with the business in the weeks and months ahead.”

Peter Duthie, chief executive of the SEC, said: “The experience and perspectives Jonathan and Vivien bring are as extensive as they are diverse, and we’re hugely excited to work with them as valued members of our board. We’ve already had the opportunity to hold our first meeting where they have instantly been able to add value to the business, so we’re looking forward to what he future holds with them on the team.”

Glasgow City Council is the ultimate controlling party of the SEC with a 90.87% shareholding.