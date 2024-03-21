Farming
By Alec Ross
NFU Scotland has called again on the Scottish Government to urgently bring forward details of its proposed reform of the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS).
Government has confirmed that the scheme, currently worth £40 million, will be a feature of future support arrangements in Scotland.
Payments to eligible calves under the current scheme year are imminent but proposed changes to the scheme rules for 2025 and beyond, including the introduction of calving interval rules, have yet to be shared with the industry.
NFU Scotland wants the reformed SSBSS to include the following:
• The budget should be retained and continue to be delivered in the same cyclical manner
• Split payments between meeting existing eligibility criteria and new conditionality
• A mechanism for recognition of pre-registration of stillborn calves
• For a ‘force majeure’ option to be available for any producers affected by unforeseen or exceptional circumstances.
NFU Scotland livestock chair Hugh Fraser said: “We continue to ask for clarity on this vital scheme for those producing beef calves in Scotland. It is not feasible, fair nor realistic for the industry to operate on speculation.
“With payments under the 2023 scheme expected in bank accounts soon, the importance of a clear and timely announcement on arrangements for the new scheme year are essential. [The] Scottish Government must give explicit clarity on their expectations for suckler beef producers so that we can have some certainty”.
Round-up
799 Hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday averaged 363p/kg or £160/head and sold to £220 for a Texel from Over Airies, who also topped the cast sheep trade at £165/head for Suffolk cross ewes, or to 432p/kg for a Beltex from Castle Sininess, while Blackies sold to £197/head or 373p/kg for Lagafater Farms. Tups sold to £151/head for Texels from Kirklauchline Farms.
Lighter hoggs at Dumfries yesterday averaged 382p/kg and sold to 420p/kg for Texels from Pendicle, while heavier types averaged 374p/kg and sold to 463p/kg or £220/head for Beltexes from Cleughbrae. Cast ewes were sharper on the week and sold to £188 for a Texel from Midtown, and tups met with similar demand, selling to £214 for a Bluefaced Leicester from Guelt.
Calves at Carlisle yesterday sold to £590 twice, firstly for a British Blue bull from Big Balcraig and secondly for a Charolais bull from Messrs McNabney, and heifers sold to £580/head for British Blues from Waingaithead. The store trade peaked at £2,000 for a Limousin heifer from Smalmstown, while a pair of bulls from Kirkburn sold to £1,450/head.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here