NFU Scotland has called again on the Scottish Government to urgently bring forward details of its proposed reform of the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS).

Government has confirmed that the scheme, currently worth £40 million, will be a feature of future support arrangements in Scotland.

Payments to eligible calves under the current scheme year are imminent but proposed changes to the scheme rules for 2025 and beyond, including the introduction of calving interval rules, have yet to be shared with the industry.

NFU Scotland wants the reformed SSBSS to include the following:

• The budget should be retained and continue to be delivered in the same cyclical manner

• Split payments between meeting existing eligibility criteria and new conditionality

• A mechanism for recognition of pre-registration of stillborn calves

• For a ‘force majeure’ option to be available for any producers affected by unforeseen or exceptional circumstances.

NFU Scotland livestock chair Hugh Fraser said: “We continue to ask for clarity on this vital scheme for those producing beef calves in Scotland. It is not feasible, fair nor realistic for the industry to operate on speculation.

“With payments under the 2023 scheme expected in bank accounts soon, the importance of a clear and timely announcement on arrangements for the new scheme year are essential. [The] Scottish Government must give explicit clarity on their expectations for suckler beef producers so that we can have some certainty”.

Round-up

799 Hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday averaged 363p/kg or £160/head and sold to £220 for a Texel from Over Airies, who also topped the cast sheep trade at £165/head for Suffolk cross ewes, or to 432p/kg for a Beltex from Castle Sininess, while Blackies sold to £197/head or 373p/kg for Lagafater Farms. Tups sold to £151/head for Texels from Kirklauchline Farms.

Lighter hoggs at Dumfries yesterday averaged 382p/kg and sold to 420p/kg for Texels from Pendicle, while heavier types averaged 374p/kg and sold to 463p/kg or £220/head for Beltexes from Cleughbrae. Cast ewes were sharper on the week and sold to £188 for a Texel from Midtown, and tups met with similar demand, selling to £214 for a Bluefaced Leicester from Guelt.

Calves at Carlisle yesterday sold to £590 twice, firstly for a British Blue bull from Big Balcraig and secondly for a Charolais bull from Messrs McNabney, and heifers sold to £580/head for British Blues from Waingaithead. The store trade peaked at £2,000 for a Limousin heifer from Smalmstown, while a pair of bulls from Kirkburn sold to £1,450/head.