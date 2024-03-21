Actor Brian Cox has said he is "delighted" to be the newest patron of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
The Succession star will take on the role alongside previously announced alumni patron Eddie Izzard and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is honorary president of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.
Known for roles including the first incarnation of Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter (1986) and CIA chief Ward Abbott in the Bourne franchise, Cox has a strong history as a supporter of the arts.
He is a patron of the Scottish Youth Theatre in Glasgow, The Old Rep in Birmingham, the British American Drama Academy in London and The Space in his native Dundee, and in 1965 he was among the founding members of the Royal Lyceum Theatre Company in Edinburgh.
Cox said: "The culture of the performing arts in Scotland is embedded firmly in my DNA, and it's impossible to talk about Scotland's performing arts culture without talking about the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
"I'm delighted to come aboard as an ambassador for this incredible event, and to champion its well-earned reputation as a springboard and a proving ground for generations of performing artists past, present and future."
Cox is also an honorary patron of the campaign to modernise the historic King's Theatre in Edinburgh.
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe will take place from August 2 to 26 this year.
Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: "To say we're pleased to have Brian on board is an understatement.
"He's done so much to promote homegrown artistic talent, not just through his incredible CV of acting work but also through his patronage and support of organisations the length and breadth of this country.
"He's set an iconic example with his own artistic journey, and an inspiration to both the established and emerging artists who bring their magic to the Edinburgh Fringe every single year.
"We're thrilled to have him as a champion, and welcome his support in the months and years ahead."
