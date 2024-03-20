The stadium now includes Tynecastle Park Hotel, which Hearts describes as the “first club-owned and operated hotel, conference and events space of its kind to be found anywhere in the UK”.

Detailing its latest expansion, Hearts said: “The already well-established conference and events business has introduced six additional meeting and event spaces, all located within the main stand. There is now even more choice to stage conferences, exhibitions, trade shows, weddings, gala dinners, or parties.”

It added: “Smaller and more intimate spaces for exclusive boardroom meetings, private cocktail receptions and family gatherings are also available, whether for overnight guests or non-residents.

“Unique to Tynecastle Park, corporate guests can enjoy matchday experiences and access the community pitch for outdoor team-building. They can also enjoy dinner in the intimate setting of the Tynecastle Museum or the amazing Heart of Midlothian changing rooms.”

The conference and event spaces at Tynecastle Park cover a total area of more than 2,000 square metres, the club noted.

Graeme Pacitti, hospitality operations director at Tynecastle Park, is responsible for Tynecastle Park Hotel, the Skyline Restaurant and the overall catering, events and hospitality business.

Mr Pacitti said: “As the only conference and events space of its kind to be found anywhere in the UK, we’re confident that our corporate and private guests will be excited to see our expanded choice of truly unique experiences at the iconic Tynecastle Park - the home of Heart of Midlothian Football Club.

“Our latest investment and expansion is part of the club’s long-term goal to develop the business off the pitch and will continue to be supported by our award-winning in-house events and hospitality team.”