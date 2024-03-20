More than 50 of the city’s leading restaurants have signed up to take part in this year's Glasgow Restaurant Week.
Reservations are now open for a week-long ‘extravaganza’ of exclusive deals at the likes of Eusebi Deli, The Gannet and Celentano’s from Thursday, April 11 to Thursday, April 18.
Glasgow Restaurant Week will see venues offer set-price menus at £10, £15, £25 or tasting menus (with prices set by individual restaurants) to encourage consumers to dine out and support local businesses.
The seven-day event takes place as part of the inaugural Glasgow Food & Drink Month in April, with the festivities set to kick off early with the launch of the Glasgow Food and Drink Market at Princes Square Courtyard on April 6.
Anh Nguyen, Experience Glasgow Food & Drink lead and Glasgow Food & Drink Month organiser said: “We're excited to be launching the city's first Restaurant Week part of Glasgow Food & Drink Month and overwhelmed with the response from the local businesses who want to get involved.
“This is a city-wide celebration of our wonderful food and drink scene.
“We want everyone to get out to either try something new or visit their favourite place.”
The campaign is made possible by Scotland Food & Drink’s Regional Food Fund which has been awarded funds to Experience Glasgow Food & Drink to support and promote Glasgow Food & Drink.
A selection of food and drink deals highlighted by organisers include a Stravaigin or Ka Pao set menu priced at £25pp, A £65pp menu for four courses and a glass of Gusbourne at The Gannett or a four-course feasting menu at Celentano’s for just £40pp.
Also planned as part of the festival is an evening at Ingram Street Mamasan, where head chef Finn Steel-Perkins and Great British menu star Ali Borer have collaborated to create a South East Asian BBQ menu.
For a full list of participating venues or to book now, click here.
