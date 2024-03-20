Scottish chef Sean Clark and business partner and former wine merchant Paul O'Donoghue have revealed plans to open their first joint venture, Under The Table, in Edinburgh next month.
They describe Under The Table, on Dundas Street, as “a modern bistro inspired and influenced by Scotland’s larder and the elegantly casual but bustling restaurants of Europe”.
The new bistro is directly underneath The Table restaurant, which was opened in 2015 by Mr Clark, who has worked in restaurants in Milan, Rome and London as well as in Edinburgh.
The new venture has captured the attention of Hollywood director and producer Joe Russo, who is best known for his work directing the Marvel film series.
Mr Russo has invested in the Under The Table project, after dining at The Table and experiencing Mr Clark’s cooking first hand.
The 50-cover Under The Table bistro will offer a fixed-price lunch menu and an a la carte dinner menu, including what is described as “a relaxed Sunday lunch offering”.
Those behind the new venture said: “Each dish on the menu will be a celebration of carefully considered local and seasonal produce, and will change often to ensure customers are experiencing only the best ingredients sourced from the restaurant's carefully curated local suppliers.”
The launch menu will include dishes such as hay-smoked mackerel with apple and celeriac, braised beef cheek with whipped coffee polenta, and a classic tarte tatin with ice cream.
An extensive wine list has been tailored by Mr O’Donoghue to complement the menu.
The kitchen will be led by head chef Alberto Giaccone, who has more than two decades of experience from Michelin star restaurants and luxury resorts, where he was engaged in Italian and French cuisine techniques.
Mr O’Donoghue said: “Under The Table brings to life conversations and ideas that have been fermenting for over six years. We will be an ingredient-focused restaurant with strong links and references to classic European cuisine, taking inspiration from the bouchons and osterias of France and Italy that we love, where wine lives front and centre and warm hospitality is ever present.”
Under The Table’s interiors are being designed by award-winning Scottish designer Fiona Denholm, who is focusing on “natural materials combined with luxury bespoke finishes”.
An official April opening date will be announced in the coming weeks, those behind the new restaurant said.
