Business representatives have said companies believe new parking charges up to 10pm in Scotland's largest city will have a "devastating impact".
It is claimed the move will hit pubs, clubs, restaurants and theatres in the city.
The "overwhelming majority" of businesses in Glasgow feel that the Glasgow City Council’s plans to extend parking restrictions until 10pm would affect their business negatively, according to a joint survey conducted by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and the Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG).
According to the survey, more than half of the respondents think that they would have to reduce staff hours or staff numbers (54 per cent and 50 per cent respectively), and 53 per cent of the respondents contemplate relocating their business if the 10pm parking is in place.
About one in four respondents (38 per cent) feel they might have to close their business.
Almost all the respondents (97 per cent) say the 10pm parking plans would hurt their business.
More than eight in 10 fear that the changes would reduce footfall and turnover (82 per cent and 81 per cent respectively), while 72 per cent of the respondents think staff recruitment would become more difficult.
The survey was conducted from Friday 15 March to 20 March and was completed by 205 businesses based in Glasgow. The respondents employ over 8,300 people in total.
Hisashi Kuboyama, FSB’s development manager for Glasgow said: “The survey shows that Glasgow’s business community is extremely concerned about the Glasgow City Council’s proposed parking restrictions.
"They feel that, if implemented, the change would affect many aspects of their business from turnover to staff retention and recruitment.
"It would have a devastating impact on the city’s restaurants, pubs, nightclubs and theatres and could affect hundreds of jobs. The council must have a rethink about their plans.”
Stephen Montgomery, Director of the Scottish Hospitality Group said: “The businesses of Glasgow have made their concerns very clear in this survey, but this is more than just about business, it is about the people who make Glasgow, who have already been hit with an LEZ policy, and now look to be hit again.
"We want Glasgow to be a thriving city where people want to come to eat in our fantastic restaurants, socialise in our bars, and stay overnight to enjoy a great nighttime economy.
"We would suggest that the council roll back on this policy and tell us all, what their vision for Glasgow is for the next three years.”
