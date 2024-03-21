The first notice to begin court proceedings for a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into the death of a baby girl who died in hospital has been lodged.
Sophia Smith was just 11 days old when she died at the Royal Hospital for Children at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) campus in Glasgow on April 11 2017.
The newborn became ill with an infection similar to MRSA, which developed into sepsis.
Now, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (Copfs) announced it has lodged a first notice to begin the court process which will examine her death, with a preliminary hearing set for May 7 2024 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
An FAI seeks to determine the cause of death and to establish the circumstances in which the death occurred.
It also looks at whether any reasonable precautions could have been taken to help prevent the death, and examines what could be implemented in future to minimise the chance of future deaths in similar circumstances.
FAIs do not seek to attribute blame to anyone, but rather aim to establish facts.
Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for Copfs, said: ”The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Sophia Smith occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary FAI should be held to ensure there can be a full public hearing of the facts of the case.
“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.
“Sophia’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”
Earlier this year, MSP Paul O’Kane hit out on behalf her parents, Theresa and Matthew Smith, who live in his constituency, having called for resignations over delays to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.
Police launched an investigation into the death, alongside other fatalities at QEUH including leukaemia patient Milly Main, 10, who died after a catheter became infected when she was in remission.
In 2020, Sophia Smith’s case was handed over to the Crown Office (Copfs) and a decision was made not to bring criminal charges.
However, a spokesperson from Copfs previously said this could be reversed if more evidence emerged.
