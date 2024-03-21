The Herald
Subscribe
News Scottish News Health Education Transport UK News World News Subscriber
The Herald

FMQs recap: Yousaf quizzed over new hate crime law and long paediatric waits

Summary

FMQs recap: Yousaf quizzed over new hate crime law

FMQs
Politics
Scotland
By Andrew Learmonth

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Humza Yousaf pushed on police readiness for Scotland's new hate crime law, due to come into effect in just eleven days.
  • The First Minister defended the legislation and said there had been a lot of "disinformation."
  • Labour's Anas Sarwar asks about lengthy paediatric waits

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos