The regulator said this would allow it to seek alternative care arrangements for residents.

The home was rated good in all categories last year but recently changed hands.

It was previously run by HC-One, but is now in the hands of the West-Midlands-run group St Philips Care, which operates 28 homes across the UK.

The latest inspection,which is thought to have identified fresh concerns, is expected to be published after next week's court hearing.

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.

“Because of our concerns about the safety and wellbeing of residents we have submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration. .

“We are working closely with our partners including NHS Highland to ensure that residents experience appropriate care that meets their needs during this difficult time."

A spokesman for NHS Highland added: "We are concerned about the significant issues that have been raised regarding the quality of care experienced by the residents at Cradlehall Care Home.

"Over recent weeks, there has been coordinated daily Highland Health and Social Care Partnership presence in the care home and assessments of the health and wellbeing of all residents are being progressed.

"Our immediate priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents."