The agent said Coltman’s Kitchen, Deli & Bar, in Peebles in the Scottish Borders has a modern deli counter with informal seating for 14, as well as additional tables outside on the pavement, a large main restaurant area with space for 30 guests and a first-floor area with an additional 24 seats and fitted bar.

There is also a south-facing beer garden with its own bar and preparation area for up to 80 customers.

The agent said: "The artisan deli is very popular amongst the locals, providing a selection of homemade products which include scones, cakes, sausage rolls and salads which are all made on-site, whilst the bar serves a wide range of local beers, an extensive cocktail list, and a choice of handpicked wines from across the world."

Coltman’s Kitchen has been under the same ownership for 13 years, and the owners are selling the business to focus on other interests.

The agent also sad that with scope to reconfigure the additional second floor, which is currently used as storage rooms and office, back to the owner's accommodation, there is potential for the new owner to live onsite.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: "This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a high-performing business in the heart of Peebles. Coltman’s Kitchen, Deli & Bar has a strong following on social media and boasts fantastic reviews on TripAdvisor and Google.

"The current owners have invested heavily in the business over the years, and this is reflected in its high performance."

Christie & Co said Coltman’s Kitchen, Deli & Bar is on the market at the reduced price of £550,000 for the freehold going concern.

Direct Line targets £100m savings in effort to see off Belgian bidder

The new chief executive of Direct Line says he will cut the company's cost base by £100 million by the end of next year as the insurance group battles claims inflation and takeover approaches from a Belgian rival.

The announcement by Adam Winslow came this morning as Direct Line posted an operating loss of £189.5m for the year to the end of December, up from £6.4m previously. A pre-tax profit of £277.4m was achieved on gains from the sale of the group's brokered commercial business.

Regulars club together to buy famous Scottish football pub

An Ayrshire businessman and three friends have bought their local pub after its owner decided to retire.

Majority shareholder Stuart Mair and three fellow patrons of Mack’s Bar in Kilmarnock moved to take over the freehold as Mary Polding made plans to step back from the business.