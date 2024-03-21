A deli and bar in a 313-year-old building is being marketed for sale.
Christie & Co said the "popular" artisan business can be found in one of the most historic buildings in the town.
The agent said Coltman’s Kitchen, Deli & Bar, in Peebles in the Scottish Borders has a modern deli counter with informal seating for 14, as well as additional tables outside on the pavement, a large main restaurant area with space for 30 guests and a first-floor area with an additional 24 seats and fitted bar.
There is also a south-facing beer garden with its own bar and preparation area for up to 80 customers.
The agent said: "The artisan deli is very popular amongst the locals, providing a selection of homemade products which include scones, cakes, sausage rolls and salads which are all made on-site, whilst the bar serves a wide range of local beers, an extensive cocktail list, and a choice of handpicked wines from across the world."
Coltman’s Kitchen has been under the same ownership for 13 years, and the owners are selling the business to focus on other interests.
The agent also sad that with scope to reconfigure the additional second floor, which is currently used as storage rooms and office, back to the owner's accommodation, there is potential for the new owner to live onsite.
Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: "This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a high-performing business in the heart of Peebles. Coltman’s Kitchen, Deli & Bar has a strong following on social media and boasts fantastic reviews on TripAdvisor and Google.
"The current owners have invested heavily in the business over the years, and this is reflected in its high performance."
Christie & Co said Coltman’s Kitchen, Deli & Bar is on the market at the reduced price of £550,000 for the freehold going concern.
