Police have appealed for anyone who saw the crash, which happened just after 8am, to come forward with any information they may have.

No one else was injured. A statement from Ms Brandreth’s family said: “Una was a much loved, sister, mother, and daughter, and will be much missed by everyone who knew her.



“We are asking for privacy at what is a very difficult time for us all as we come to terms with our loss.”

“We would like to say that we are massively grateful to all the emergency services that were involved in this tragic incident and to everybody else that stopped to help Una.”

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, added: “Our thoughts remain with Una’s family and friends.



“We are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to officers but who may have information that can help with our investigation, such as dash-cam footage, to get in touch.”



Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0590 of Tuesday, 19 March, 2024.