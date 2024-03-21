The family of a cyclist who died in a crash in Bearsden have thanked the emergency services who tried to save her life.
Una Brandreth, aged 56, from the Stafford area in England, was killed in the collision with an HGV near Bearsden on Manse Road at the junction with Drymen Road on Tuesday.
Police have appealed for anyone who saw the crash, which happened just after 8am, to come forward with any information they may have.
No one else was injured. A statement from Ms Brandreth’s family said: “Una was a much loved, sister, mother, and daughter, and will be much missed by everyone who knew her.
“We are asking for privacy at what is a very difficult time for us all as we come to terms with our loss.”
“We would like to say that we are massively grateful to all the emergency services that were involved in this tragic incident and to everybody else that stopped to help Una.”
READ MORE: Bearsden cyclist killed in crash with lorry
Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, added: “Our thoughts remain with Una’s family and friends.
“We are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to officers but who may have information that can help with our investigation, such as dash-cam footage, to get in touch.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0590 of Tuesday, 19 March, 2024.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here