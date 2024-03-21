The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) found that the DWP’s handling of the pension age changes meant some women lost opportunities to make informed decisions about their finances in the wake of that change, having not been properly informed they would have to wait a further six years to receive their state pension.

Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) have campaigned for millions of women affected to receive compensation, and the PHSO report found that those affected should receive an apology and compensation, potentially totalling billions of pounds.

Following the publication of the report the SNP told the Westminster government to "step up" and issue fair and fast compensation, as well as an apology.

Women and Equalities Spokesperson, Kirsten Oswald said: “Women born in the 1950s have been betrayed by the Tory government and deprived of pensions they were entitled to.

“This saga has run on for far too long – it’s time for the UK government to step up and put an end to this serious injustice by issuing an immediate apology and fair and fast compensation to all women who were affected.

"They could also show good faith and an intent to make things right by backing the Private Member's Bill tabled by my SNP colleague, Alan Brown, that would force the government to publish proposals for a compensation scheme.

“If the UK government decides to ignore the report and carry on casting these women aside then Parliament must step in to hold the Tories to account and ensure that these women see justice.

“The SNP has long fought for the government to rectify this shambles and give these women the pension they rightfully deserve, and we will continue to do so.”

The ombudsman said that, to date, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has not acknowledged its failings, nor put things right for those affected.

The PSHO used a severity of injustice scale to determine a financial payment that it believes is appropriate and proportionate.

It believes women experienced a significant and/or lasting impact which is level four on the scale, which is between £1,000 and £2,950.

It has given this suggestion to Parliament and it will be up to Parliament to determine a remedy.

Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey said: “The UK Government must right this historic wrong, and go beyond the recommendations of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman and deliver fair compensation to these women as a matter of urgency.”

Waspi chairwoman Angela Madden called for a “proper compensation package”.

She said: “The report at least finds that level four compensation is required, but politicians across party lines have previously supported level six – which would far more clearly and reasonably recognises the injustice and loss of opportunities suffered.

“We are now looking to those who have supported us over the years to put their money where their mouth is and back us on a proper compensation package. All the parties are now in the spotlight with Waspi women watching and waiting to see how they should best use their votes in the coming general election.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride is likely to appear in the House of Commons before the Easter recess to address the ombudsman’s recommendations, Penny Mordaunt suggested.

Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt said her colleague “will want to come to the despatch box”.

She added: “I would suggest… I hope we would be able to do it before recess.”

PHSO chief executive Rebecca Hilsenrath said: ”The UK’s national ombudsman has made a finding of failings by DWP in this case, and has ruled that the women affected are owed compensation.

“DWP has clearly indicated that it will refuse to comply. This is unacceptable. The department must do the right thing and it must be held to account for failure to do so.

“Complainants should not have to wait and see whether DWP will take action to rectify its failings.

“Given the significant concerns we have that it will fail to act on our findings, and given the need to make things right for the affected women as soon as possible, we have proactively asked Parliament to intervene and hold the department to account.

“Parliament now needs to act swiftly, and make sure a compensation scheme is established. We think this will provide women with the quickest route to remedy.”