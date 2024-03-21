However, Mr Matheson, who represents Falkirk West, has been absent from Holyrood since he stood down as health secretary six weeks ago.

Earlier today it was reported that he was on "sick leave" from the Scottish Parliament while MSPs consider a report into his £11,000 iPad charges bill.

I had the pleasure to attend the @poweringfutures event which had 5 schools from across Falkirk present their findings and solutions to The Challenges, which are set by industry.



Well done to @StMungosFalkirk for participating and for an excellent presentation on hydrogen. pic.twitter.com/HTGjVIXa5T — Michael Matheson MSP (@MathesonMichael) March 21, 2024

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “The SNP and Michael Matheson must clarify whether the former health secretary is off sick or not.

“If he is fit to work, then his constituents should not have to put up with a part-time MSP who neglects his duties in parliament.”

Accompanying the pictures, Mr Matheson this morning wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I had the pleasure to attend the PoweringFutures event which had five schools from across Falkirk present their findings and solutions to The Challenges, which are set by industry.

"Well done to St Mungos Falkirk for participating and for an excellent presentation on hydrogen."

He added: "St Mungo's High School participated in The Challenges and they highlighted the importance and potential of hydrogen energy in transport.

"Powering Futures run a 30 week free course which engages young people on contemporary issues of climate change and getting to net zero, whilst working with public, private and third sector partners.

"Powering Futures has engaged 643 students from across 43 schools in Scotland and offer a SCQF Level 6 Qualification to those students who partake in The Challenges."

It was reported by the Times today that Mr Matheson's sickness absence emerged after SNP whips asked opponents not to take advantage of him not being in Holyrood during key votes.

Officials working for George Adam, the Scottish Government’s business manager, asked the Scottish Conservatives to “pair” with Mr Matheson for all this week’s votes and to consider doing so again next week.

They said that this was because Mr Matheson was “unwell and unable to work”. The Conservatives did not accept the offer.

The First Minister's spokesman this afternoon told reporters that he did not know Mr Matheson's personal circumstances but that he is working and that he voted last night.

He was pressed why the SNP's parliamentary business manager on Tuesday asked for him to be paired all of the week and possibly next week.

The spokesman said: "I don't have any more information on that all I know is that he voted last night and was at a constituency engagement today."

He added that he did not know when Mr Matheson would not be in parliament and added that he was no longer in government.

The Tories have stepped up pressure on Mr Matheson to quit as an MSP after a near-four-month investigation over the data bill racked up on a family Christmas holiday in Morocco in 2022. He later said that his sons had been using the iPad to watch football.

The expense for Mr Matheson’s parliamentary iPad was initially met by the Scottish Parliament, after he told officials the device was used only for constituency and parliamentary work. However, he eventually paid the money back after details of the bill were revealed last November.

The full report, which includes a finding that he misled Alison Johnstone, the presiding officer, over his expenses claim, will not be published until the standards committee has concluded its work.

The committee will recommend a punishment, which includes the potential for Mr Matheson’s “rights and privileges” as an MSP to be withdrawn for as long as it deems appropriate.

Its sanction recommendation will be put to the whole parliament, meaning a majority of MSPs must agree for it to be passed.

Senior Scottish government figures have said that they will accept the findings of the committee rather than force a division and try to overturn any punishment.

Although Mr Matheson can be suspended and have other financial privileges withdrawn, such as his ability to claim expenses, there is no equivalent to the Westminster facility that allows constituents to force a recall petition and remove an MP from office.

The SNP also have the option of withdrawing the whip from Mr Matheson in Holyrood for a period.

Former rural affairs secretary Fergus Ewing had the whip removed last month for a week after he supported a no confidence motion in the Scottish Greens minister Lorna Slater in June.

Last weekend First Minister Humza Yousaf defended Mr Matheson, who was his closest friend in government, saying he was a “decent person” who had made a “mistake”.

The SNP was asked to comment.