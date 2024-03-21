This is a new self-led, fun creative trail for early years and families to explore, discover and be creative around the museum throughout the Easter Holidays.

Meanwhile, the Dick Institute in Kilmarnock is holding an Easter Treasure Trail on April 15 as well as a free event aiming to prove that maths can be fun, with maths based games on April 10 between 10 and 12pm. There is no need to sign up – families can just drop in.

Also running from April 2-16, is a Matisse Magical Trail at the Baird Institute in Cumnock as well as special afternoon art and explorer sessions on Friday, April 15, where the explorers will be sent on a secret mission.

Children will also be able to explore their creative side and create their own artworks with Make like Matisse!

These sessions are free and there is no need to book, but spaces are limited for the explorers session.

On March 29 there will be a Lost Villages Family Fun Day at the Baird Institute where families can step back in time and dig up the past in a fun packed afternoon. There will be hands-on art activities, old fashioned games to play, dressing up and a Museum Keeper’s Explorer session inspired by the Lost Villages exhibition.

This will be suitable for young children and their grown-ups. Again there is no need to book but spaces are limited and on a first come basis, so go early to avoid disappointment

In addition to free Easter trails at Dean Castle Country Park during the holidays there is a range of activities for a minimal cost. These include Sow and Grow on April 5, Den Building and Food for Free on April 5, Pond Dipping on April 12 and a River Raft Eggspedition on April 13. There is also a Minibeast Hunt on April 12 where children can study the ground beneath their feet and the air around them to discover the fantastic world of minibeasts.

Tracks and Trails on April 13 is aimed at helping children to discover more about the wildlife of the park by looking at the signs they leave behind. They will also have the chance to learn how to create their own mammal tunnel.

Woodland parties at Dean Castle Country Park give children aged four years and over the chance to see what it’s like to be a Countryside Ranger. Party guests join the Countryside team for an hour of fun outdoor activities such as pond dipping, den building, mini beast hunt and basic bush craft activities. Access to a private room for 30 minutes is also included.

For children and young people with a lot of excess energy, snow sports could be the answer. Newmilns Snow and Sports Complex (NSASC) is the UK’s only charity ski slope and is a volunteer led, community run social enterprise organisation which uses snow sports as a mechanism for positive health, well-being, and social change in the local community.

The complex offers three main activities – skiing and snowboarding tuition as well as tubing for those who can’t ski or board yet.

Their Easter camps run are open to any ability, age seven and above.

If snow sports don’t appeal there are multi-sports fun sessions at the Ayrshire Athletics Arena and a range of camps and classes at Barony Sports Village.

In addition, East Ayrshire Leisure’s new Leisure at the Heart of the Community project will bring drama, sport activities, arts and gaming challenges to towns and villages in the area.

Mobile units will visit Catrine, Cumnock, Drongan, Fenwick, Hurlford, Muirkirk, Newmilns, New Cumnock, Ochiltree and Sorn and on April 9 there will be a family fun day at Woodroad Park in Cumnock, where there will be a circus skills performance, bushcraft skills, woodland arts, fitness challenges and much more all free of charge.